Sonnet: The Fruits of Over-Ripe Love

"The road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom...You never know what is enough until you know what is more than enough." - William Blake, Proverbs of Hell

She was a high strung bodiced cello laid

out on my divan, a regular ripe

tomato, and I, the love apple type,

fell for her like Newton's Eden. I preyed

on her smile and her soft unctuous gliss,

a plucked, low-hung fruit keen for rapturing

lips, and when she slowly thrummed -- capturing

the essence of the moment -- I knew bliss.

My fat siren, my morbidly obese,

my own saucy stromboli with the works

overflowing with me in her eyes -- Jeez,

who needs Smiley Silage and her porn tweaks!

For my money -- and it is my money --

the road to excess leads to my honey.