Sonnet: The Fruits of Over-Ripe Love

Goddess of fertility, particular view. Seen in Berlin.
(Image by ralfsteinberger.com) Details DMCA
by John Kendall Hawkins
"The road of excess leads to the palace of wisdom...You never know what is enough until you know what is more than enough." - William Blake, Proverbs of Hell
She was a high strung bodiced cello laid
out on my divan, a regular ripe
tomato, and I, the love apple type,
fell for her like Newton's Eden. I preyed
on her smile and her soft unctuous gliss,
a plucked, low-hung fruit keen for rapturing
lips, and when she slowly thrummed -- capturing
the essence of the moment -- I knew bliss.
My fat siren, my morbidly obese,
my own saucy stromboli with the works
overflowing with me in her eyes -- Jeez,
who needs Smiley Silage and her porn tweaks!
For my money -- and it is my money --
the road to excess leads to my honey.