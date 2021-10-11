

Sonnet: Schopenhauer's Pessimism Rears Its Ugly Head

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Aboard the ferry to the Golden Horn

you could see the Galata Tower rise

out of the old world. And the smell of corn

on a stick and girls wearing evil eyes.

I sipped rose-coloured çay, let my thoughts waft:

the erosion of confidence over time

Back over Kadiköy, smoke brown and soft.

Schopenhauer's Will tinkled in my mind.

I leaned out over the railing, faded,

when a hijabbed woman, like a blackbird,

leapt up, over, into the sea. Jaded

through the hue. "Help!" she cried. Absurd.

I thought, leaps of faith come in all colors,

over the Kurd's ululating hollers.