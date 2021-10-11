Sonnet: Schopenhauer's Pessimism Rears Its Ugly Head
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Aboard the ferry to the Golden Horn
you could see the Galata Tower rise
out of the old world. And the smell of corn
on a stick and girls wearing evil eyes.
I sipped rose-coloured çay, let my thoughts waft:
the erosion of confidence over time
Back over Kadiköy, smoke brown and soft.
Schopenhauer's Will tinkled in my mind.
I leaned out over the railing, faded,
when a hijabbed woman, like a blackbird,
leapt up, over, into the sea. Jaded
through the hue. "Help!" she cried. Absurd.
I thought, leaps of faith come in all colors,
over the Kurd's ululating hollers.