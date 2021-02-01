banksy: Armoured Peace Dove
Sonnet: Nobel Invented Dynamite
by John Kendall Hawkins
- On the 2021 Nobel Peace Nomination of Jared and Avi (Abraham Accords)
.
While it's wonderful to see oases
sprouting up in the mindsets of tyrants,
a place to break figs beneath shady trees,
share enemies, plan future violence,
laugh about Soleimani's face when
Trump's ginsu bomb took out Iran's ringer,
such men are happy murderers, such men
They always seem to get the best, last laugh.
Now the three angry Abes come together,
warmongers for millennia -- a gaffe? --
