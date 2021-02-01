Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 2/1/2021 at 15:48:10



banksy: Armoured Peace Dove

(Image by Eddie Dangerous) Details DMCA



Sonnet: Nobel Invented Dynamite

by John Kendall Hawkins

- On the 2021 Nobel Peace Nomination of Jared and Avi (Abraham Accords)



.



While it's wonderful to see oases

sprouting up in the mindsets of tyrants,

a place to break figs beneath shady trees,

share enemies, plan future violence,

laugh about Soleimani's face when

Trump's ginsu bomb took out Iran's ringer,

such men are happy murderers, such men

financed the 9/11 humdinger .

They always seem to get the best, last laugh.

Now the three angry Abes come together,

warmongers for millennia -- a gaffe? --

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).