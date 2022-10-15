Sonnet: No Title



Just two worlds talking

(Image by John Hawkins) Details DMCA



the world is chock full of beautiful minds

who want to deal only in elegance

aye! committed firmamentarians

jazz-fab starry-eyed antiquarians

to the lost music of the spheres they dance

in a distant speakeasy, kinds to kinds

unfortch, that's more than balanced out by dross

unflushed swirling revolutionaries

of the right and left in each hemisphere

the stench of poopheads -- get me outta here! --

paunchy pontificates on Blackberries

encrypted mean guy screeds about the boss

O the turds who scratch their fingernails down

gay crepuscular blackboards. O the sound!