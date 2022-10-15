Sonnet: No Title

the world is chock full of beautiful minds
who want to deal only in elegance
aye! committed firmamentarians
jazz-fab starry-eyed antiquarians
to the lost music of the spheres they dance
in a distant speakeasy, kinds to kinds
unfortch, that's more than balanced out by dross
unflushed swirling revolutionaries
of the right and left in each hemisphere
the stench of poopheads -- get me outta here! --
paunchy pontificates on Blackberries
encrypted mean guy screeds about the boss
O the turds who scratch their fingernails down
gay crepuscular blackboards. O the sound!