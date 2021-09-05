Sonnet: No, I Really Didn't Kill Anybody

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Blackest dark ages married to quantum --

that's what's up ahead for mankind, and me,

duckrabbits who speak auction English

and sell "souls" in chains to the nouveau riche;

Facebook timeline crims who "thought" they were "free,"

now up against a Kafka hivemind M:

Cry, I didn't murder anybody;

Hear, Au contraire you murdered all your Likes

the moment you crossed the imagined red line

of mad machine-men who "think" they're divine,

men not men but simulatos with spikes

stream-watching The Prime of Miss Jean Brody.

Gary Kasparov sat up late that night:

Deep Blue's moves and counters gave him such fright.