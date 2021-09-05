 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts    H4'ed 9/5/21

Sonnet: No, I Really Didn't Kill Anybody

By   No comments, 2 series
Author 517692
'NOOOOOO!!!!!'
(Image by alvaro tapia hidalgo)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet: No, I Really Didn't Kill Anybody

by John Kendall Hawkins

.

Blackest dark ages married to quantum --

that's what's up ahead for mankind, and me,

duckrabbits who speak auction English

and sell "souls" in chains to the nouveau riche;

Facebook timeline crims who "thought" they were "free,"

now up against a Kafka hivemind M:

Cry, I didn't murder anybody;

Hear, Au contraire you murdered all your Likes

the moment you crossed the imagined red line

of mad machine-men who "think" they're divine,

men not men but simulatos with spikes

stream-watching The Prime of Miss Jean Brody.

Gary Kasparov sat up late that night:

Deep Blue's moves and counters gave him such fright.


'Deep Blue'
(Image by James the photographer)   Details   DMCA

 

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
