'NOOOOOO!!!!!'
(Image by alvaro tapia hidalgo) Details DMCA
Sonnet: No, I Really Didn't Kill Anybody
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
Blackest dark ages married to quantum --
that's what's up ahead for mankind, and me,
duckrabbits who speak auction English
and sell "souls" in chains to the nouveau riche;
Facebook timeline crims who "thought" they were "free,"
now up against a Kafka hivemind M:
Cry, I didn't murder anybody;
Hear, Au contraire you murdered all your Likes
the moment you crossed the imagined red line
of mad machine-men who "think" they're divine,
men not men but simulatos with spikes
stream-watching The Prime of Miss Jean Brody.
Gary Kasparov sat up late that night:
Deep Blue's moves and counters gave him such fright.
'Deep Blue'
(Image by James the photographer) Details DMCA