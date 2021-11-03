

Statue of Liberty

Sonnet: J'Accuse, Mea Culpa, Freedom's Debauchery

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



Got me some heartbreak of psoriasis

which at first I mistook as postmod love

shiny visceral, empty as a dove

I lived lost and was on denialsis

My neurons itched, flaked, and fell, morn and night

twin lobes of mind downed in their own engrams

through a series of whambamthankyouma'ams

I finally came to terms with my plight

Took advantage of Lady Liberty

from the ferry snapped pictures of her nude

bimblebeed her honey pot -- that's how lewd

made her meat, put a sign out: rib for free

Still hold a torch, even in misery,

for the French whore from Moulin's Rougery