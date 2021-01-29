Exclusive to OpEdNews: Life Arts 1/29/2021 at 19:25:35 H4'ed 1/29/21

Sonnet: Gargoyem Cells

by John Kendall Hawkins



.



O find me in the Jesus cathedral

full of sunny love streaming through stained glass,

storied stations of crossbeamed light that pass

from prism to prism in medieval

genuflection. Until a cell phone rings

and prayer is paused, waiting for silence

to return, but Carol gabs in defiance

and we never do get back to First Kings.

The gargoyles who guard our naves and apses,

themselves forbidden to enter and see

the transverse splendor of the holy tree,

must feel glumstricken by our human lapses.

