Life Arts    H4'ed 1/29/21

Sonnet: Gargoyem Cells

Sad Gargoyle
(Image by chadada from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Sonnet: Gargoyem Cells

by John Kendall Hawkins


.

O find me in the Jesus cathedral

full of sunny love streaming through stained glass,

storied stations of crossbeamed light that pass

from prism to prism in medieval

genuflection. Until a cell phone rings

and prayer is paused, waiting for silence

to return, but Carol gabs in defiance

and we never do get back to First Kings.

The gargoyles who guard our naves and apses,

themselves forbidden to enter and see

the transverse splendor of the holy tree,

must feel glumstricken by our human lapses.

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Australia. His poetry, commentary, and reviews have appeared in publications in Oceania, Europe and the USA, such as Cordite, Morning Star, Hanging (more...)
 

We are the animists in the coming paradigm shift. One day we will be locked out of blue heaven that place on earth. Sad.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 29, 2021 at 7:25:35 PM

