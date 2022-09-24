Sonnet: An Old Man's Lament at Midnight



dream smoke analysis with anna freud

Break the silence of the night with agony's light

and double rhyme in double time chutes and ladders;

fall through dreams with lollipop screams, am I not right?

Up again toilet-bound old men with full bladders

thinking of something TS Eliot once said

about April's cruelty, or hope and despair.

Why did I let those accolades go to my head?

Why wasn't I absorbed in a Blob of old fear

like everyone else with polter ghosts under their beds --

where I stupidly went to do battle one night

expecting something out of Rod Serling's twee dreads

only to find dust bunnies and nothing to fight.

By accident I lit the bed on fire -- pyro!

A long life ahead for an un-aging tyro.