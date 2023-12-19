 
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/19/23

Solstice letter about the dark days and depression

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)

Short days, long nights
Short days, long nights
(Image by Bernt Snvisen)   Details   DMCA

Depressed? I wish we all had a practice of some sort that would help with that. That is what "healers" are for. People have skills and gifts. If you are open to it, you could find someone.

There is sauna-ing, to release toxins from the body, like a detox.

There is dreamwork of course (my forte), but it's hard to find a good (affordable) dream-worker, (my word for Jungian analyst).

You can treat yourself to a deep massage.

Meditation helps but not for everyone. There is a learning and experiential curve for that. I am not good at it, but I can do it and I know it works. Many of us don't have a very good sense of what meditation is so we dismiss it. If you are like that, you could find someone who would show you how to meditate. (That would be a good Christmeas present to give yourself.)

Even acpuncture can help. It depends on you, what your body responds to. You might be surprised. Sometimes acupuncturists bring other gifts to their work beside just sticking silver needles into your meridians.

We are not just physical bodies. I write about this all the time, hoping that people can begin to open to what I'm trying to say. We are emotional beings. We are energetic beings. We have a soul.

With shamanism, there is soul-retrieval. Parts of our soul get lost or split off by traumatic experiences and a shaman can help retrieve bits of our soul. The beauty of this is, you don't even have to believe that it works. You just find someone, a shaman, who does soul-retrieval and let them work on you. If you find someone who does shamanic work, ask them questions about their approach too healing. See if it resonates.

The best way to heal that I know is to ingest a little bit of the mushroom in the company of a trusted person, with head phones on, just a small amount, and chances are you will have a profound experience. The mushroom can re-set us. For every person it is different and the same. The mushroom appeared on the planet way before green plants. Its medicinal spiritual benefits are older than old and holistic. A mushroom journey can get us out of our ego-centric reality and we often experience that as an awakening or spiritual.

When we are depressed, shut down, our horizons close in, so it helps to have someone indicate viable options for helping ourselves.That's a troublesome irony for me, that when we get depressed that is when we are least likely to seek help. Sometimes just the tiniest effort to reach out for healing is all it takes!

Money is a factor. When I do dreamwork with people I usually start out charging them nothing, or accepting some kind of barter. If they keep going I work something out, for example asking them to pay whatever they can, or what feels right. There are other practitioners out there like that, I'm sure.

If you are a practitioner, please consider adjusting your fee to a client's ability to pay.

Hydrating. When our body (and brain) begin to dehydrate, that can lead to illness. Hydration literally gets us flowing. It's worth it even if it makes us pee more.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Eating Healthy is Do-able / Eating healthily on the fly (plus thoughts on hypoglycemia)

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend