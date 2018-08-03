Socialism, even democratic socialism, is quite different from progressivism

- Advertisement -

Bernie Sanders calls himself a democratic socialist. So does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who recently won the Democratic primary in New York's 14th congressional district, defeating incumbent Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in a major upset victory.

The odd thing is: are they really democratic socialists? Do they even know what democratic socialism is?

There is evidence that they aren't and don't.

Noam Chomsky and Cornel West say that Sanders is a social democrat, not a democratic socialist. They call him a New Dealer. See Bernie Sanders is NEITHER a Socialist nor a Democratic Socialist and What does Sanders mean by 'democratic socialism'?.

(Chomsky points out that Dwight Eisenhower -- who said that anyone who questioned the New Deal doesn't belong in the political system -- would be called a raging leftist in the current extreme political climate.)

Professor Frances Fox Piven, the honorary chairperson of the official Democratic Socialists of America coalition, says Sanders "does not quite meet the definition of the term," calling him a New Deal Democrat." Source: What does Sanders mean by 'democratic socialism'?.

Marian Tupy, of the libertarian Cato Institute, writes in The Atlantic: "Bernie Sanders is not a socialist, but a social democrat."

Bernie Is Not a Socialist and America Is Not Capitalist: Scandinavia is, by one measure, a freer market than the United States. Tupy writes:

Considering the negative connotations of "socialism" in America, it is a bit of a puzzle why Sanders insists on using that word. It would be much less contentious and more correct if he gave his worldview its proper name: not "democratic socialism," which implies socialism brought about through a vote, but social democracy.

I wholeheartedly agree.

A New Yorker article on Ocasio-Cortez suggests that she calls herself a democratic socialist not because of any deep ideological commitment. Her self-appellation has "less to do with theory or ideology than with the simple fact that she kept seeing members at rallies for every cause she cares about, from the Hurricane Maria rescue effort to Black Lives Matter. She defines her politics as a struggle for 'social, economic, and racial dignity.'"

That doesn't sound like socialism to me.

According to Wikipedia:

So, democratic socialism is still a form of socialism. Adherents want social ownership of the means of production. Such ideology is out of the mainstream in America, and adherents are susceptible to criticism and ridicule.

This NPR article paints a mostly radical (i.e., accurate) picture of democratic socialism: What You Need To Know About The Democratic Socialists Of America.

This webpage What is Democratic Socialism Q & A by the (Young) Democratic Socialists of America has clear explanations of what they believe.

