 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 8/11/21

Social Media: Ignorance is a Peace Plan, not an Excuse

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 76576
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Gag-overthemouth-lorelei-kibf9 03.
Gag-overthemouth-lorelei-kibf9 03.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Lorelei7 at English Wikipedia)   Details   Source   DMCA

"I Stand By My Tweet," Erick Erickson thunders, trying to seize some moral high ground from the bully pulpit of his SubStack presence, "Confessions of a Political Junkie." "While leftwing progressives accuse Trump, Trump supporters, Tucker Carlson, and anyone they dislike of authoritarianism, fascism, totalitarianism, and a host of other -isms, it is quintessential totalitarianism to silence and disappear the views of those unacceptable to the rulers."

The anti-Trump-before-he-was-pro-Trump "evangelical conservative" blogger and talking head finds himself suspended from Twitter for violating the platform's "rules against hateful conduct." Namely, insisting that transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard "is a man even if Twitter doesn't like it."

Unfortunately, for Erickson, the moral high ground he's trying to hold is too small to stand on, let alone build a sturdy fighting position on. If it exists at all, it's the size of a postage stamp.

The problem isn't that his imperious ruling on the matter of Laurel Hubbard's gender -- and, in the Substack post, Caitlyn Jenner's and Elliot Page's -- is kind of dumb, especially when he resorts to appointing himself God's spokesperson on the matter. He's not really in charge of anything or empowered to impose his will on anyone, and he's entitled to his opinion.

The problem is that he thinks he's entitled to someone else's microphone to announce his rulings on such issues (he isn't), and that denying him that microphone somehow "silences" and "disappears" him (it doesn't).

In this day and age, in America, there's simply no way to "silence" or "disappear" speech. If Twitter doesn't want to host Erickson's opinions, he's still got a raft of social media platforms available to him, not to mention his blog, his radio and podcast presences, and "conservative" media aching to breathlessly cover situations like his.

The postage stamp of moral high ground Erickson enjoys is this:

Twitter, and most other social media platforms, are built in such a way that "rules against hateful conduct" are not only unnecessary but constitute exceedingly poor user service.

Anyone who doesn't want to hear what Erick Erickson has to say on social media has easy access to some form of "block" or "ignore" button.

Social media platforms which emphasized offering users a broad array of engagement choices instead of wrestling their (or the political class's) opinion straitjackets onto everyone would respond to content complaints with tutorials on how to use those buttons instead of with suspensions and bans.

Ignorance, not regulation, makes a ceasefire in the social media wars possible. Don't want to read it? Ignore it!

We'll always have would-be dictators demanding that this or that bad actor be banned. The platforms which ignore such demands will send the more compliant ones the way of MySpace.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 