So you built a dam (a poem)

So you built a dam.
Little you.
A mighty dam.
How did you afford it?
Where did you get all the materials?
How did you know how to carry out
Such a mega project?
How did you get all the permissions
And persuade all the locals
That a dam is what was needed
In this pristine place?
How nice for you
That you were able to convince yourself
That the world needed another dam.
How long had you been planning?
When did you wake up and say,
I'm going to build a dam!
Say, I've an idea for you.
There used to be such a sweet stand of willows
Where the rapids pooled,
Where we used to shed our clothes on the rocks
And hide behind the waterfall,
Where the red-winged black birds
Nested in the spring.
Why not call your dam
Willow Dam
After those willows
That watched us grow up.
I know you already have a name
For your dam,
But maybe you can change it
Just for old time's sake,
Just to remind you
Of how it was before
You became omnipotent?