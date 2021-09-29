So you built a dam (a poem)

So you built a dam.

Little you.

A mighty dam.

How did you afford it?

Where did you get all the materials?

How did you know how to carry out

Such a mega project?

How did you get all the permissions

And persuade all the locals

That a dam is what was needed

In this pristine place?

How nice for you

That you were able to convince yourself

That the world needed another dam.

How long had you been planning?

When did you wake up and say,

I'm going to build a dam!

Say, I've an idea for you.

There used to be such a sweet stand of willows

Where the rapids pooled,

Where we used to shed our clothes on the rocks

And hide behind the waterfall,

Where the red-winged black birds

Nested in the spring.

Why not call your dam

Willow Dam

After those willows

That watched us grow up.

I know you already have a name

For your dam,

But maybe you can change it

Just for old time's sake,

Just to remind you

Of how it was before

You became omnipotent?