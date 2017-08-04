From Wallwritings



Professor Constance Hilliard

The Professor asks": "What could be worse than the soul-shredding evil of racism during the era of human bondage?"

This question is posed by a professor of African and Middle East History at the University of North Texas. Her name is Constance Hilliard .

Fortunately for the rest of us, she also writes a blog," Soul Wisdom.

In her recent blog posting, Dr. Hilliard offers her answer to her question.

"My answer would be creating a world of make-believe so fortified by lies that those who lived within it could believe that slaves didn't mind it in the least when their children were sold from their trembling arms or when their wives were sexually assaulted by the plantation owner."

Current parallel examples abound that link this nation's period of slavery and continued segregation to our current period with Donald Trump as our president.

Donald J. Trump's immigration policy is based on what he feels is the white Christian American's superior faith and race. Mexicans will face a wall if Trump is allowed his say. A select number of Muslim citizens from countries tagged by Trump as dangerous will be denied a brighter future than the one we gave them with our totally unjustified wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Everyone else will be judged qualified to enter our nation built by immigrants, entirely on their English proficiency and job skills.

While looking for some way to address this continued misconduct by our current President, I found Professor Hilliard on Daily Kos, a progressive writer on a progressive site.

Professor Hilliard is a regular contributor to Daily Kos. Read her opening lines above again, slowly. Click on the highlighted title and read the entire posting.

She links two mindsets, one that, in a major way, delivered Donald Trump to us, and another in 19th century America where economic developments made it easy to inveigle a God-fearing, Bible-believing public in cotton-growing states, to accept slavery as God-given.

Professor Hilliard explains how slavery spreads its evil into our lives today:

"While the institution of forced labor was dismantled after the Civil War, the peculiar mindset that defined reality as whatever the patriarch said it was, regardless of the evidence of one's own senses, escaped the confines of the South and spread to other areas of white working class America.

