Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Slavery Did Not Die; It Still Peddles Its Evil

By       Message James Wall     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/4/17

Author 72820
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

From Wallwritings


Professor Constance Hilliard
(Image by soul-wisdom blog)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Professor asks": "What could be worse than the soul-shredding evil of racism during the era of human bondage?"

This question is posed by a professor of African and Middle East History at the University of North Texas. Her name is Constance Hilliard .

Fortunately for the rest of us, she also writes a blog," Soul Wisdom.

Again: "What could be worse than the soul-shredding evil of racism during the era of human bondage?"

In her recent blog posting, Dr. Hilliard offers her answer to her question.

"My answer would be creating a world of make-believe so fortified by lies that those who lived within it could believe that slaves didn't mind it in the least when their children were sold from their trembling arms or when their wives were sexually assaulted by the plantation owner."

Current parallel examples abound that link this nation's period of slavery and continued segregation to our current period with Donald Trump as our president.

Donald J. Trump's immigration policy is based on what he feels is the white Christian American's superior faith and race. Mexicans will face a wall if Trump is allowed his say. A select number of Muslim citizens from countries tagged by Trump as dangerous will be denied a brighter future than the one we gave them with our totally unjustified wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Everyone else will be judged qualified to enter our nation built by immigrants, entirely on their English proficiency and job skills.

While looking for some way to address this continued misconduct by our current President, I found Professor Hilliard on Daily Kos, a progressive writer on a progressive site.

Professor Hilliard is a regular contributor to Daily Kos. Read her opening lines above again, slowly. Click on the highlighted title and read the entire posting.

She links two mindsets, one that, in a major way, delivered Donald Trump to us, and another in 19th century America where economic developments made it easy to inveigle a God-fearing, Bible-believing public in cotton-growing states, to accept slavery as God-given.

Professor Hilliard explains how slavery spreads its evil into our lives today:

"While the institution of forced labor was dismantled after the Civil War, the peculiar mindset that defined reality as whatever the patriarch said it was, regardless of the evidence of one's own senses, escaped the confines of the South and spread to other areas of white working class America.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

http://wallwritings.wordpress.com/

James Wall is currently a Contributing Editor of The Christian Century magazine, based in Chicago, Illinois. From 1972 through 1999, he was editor and publisher of the Christian Century magazine. Many sources have influenced Jim's writings over (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Does Israel Interfere in US Elections?

New York Times Flacks for Jewish Groups Against 15 Major Christian Leaders

How Iran Could Be The Next Neocon Target

Ten Swing States Could Decide the 2012 Election; Obama Leads in Nine of Them

What Protestants Could Learn from Ron Paul

With South Carolina Victory, Gingrich Rides Adelson Money Train Against Obama

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Paul from Potomac

Become a Fan
Author 41012
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 1, 2009), 11 fans, 13 articles, 1 quicklinks, 461 comments, 3 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I saw a special on OANN today about slavery in India, where nearly 50 million people are currently in bondage, mostly in severe manual labor jobs and some victims of human trafficking in pedophile or sex trades.

I believe that the sub-living-wage jobs here in the US are the tip of an international iceberg of corporate slavery that may employ billions as well. The pay is so low that its victims cannot provide for their families.

This piece has merit, and is well written.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 5:52:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
feliznavidad

Become a Fan
Author 92886

(Member since Mar 26, 2014), 2 fans, 170 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Appomotax not withstanding, the South won the civil war. Their values, constitution, and patriarchy are enshrined in our government and culture today.



Submitted on Friday, Aug 4, 2017 at 5:55:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 