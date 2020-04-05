Sitting in Limbo: How the Complete Failure of Pandemic Preparation and Leadership Bodes Ill

Sitting here in limbo

Waiting for the dice to roll,

Sitting here in limbo

Got some time to search my soul

from "Sitting in Limbo," by Jimmy Cliff

Reggae singer Jimmy Cliff's classic song comes to mind frequently these days. As I watch replays of the Boston Red Sox marching toward a World Series win in 2013 (not much sports on TV), what truly amazes me now isn't the great clutch hitting but rather seeing 35,000 people packed together at Fenway Park and cheering. I'm further amazed as I watch the ads preceding and following the highlights crowds of people in restaurants and groupies at musical performances and new cars in heavy traffic crowding highways.

Was it really just a few weeks ago that we were all doing those sorts of things, barely giving our casual gatherings a second thought? Will we ever so casually resume our previous way of life? If not, how will things be different?

To the first question, of course, the answer is sadly affirmative--life has changed radically in barely an instant. But a crisis of the magnitude we are witnessing injects fear into the equation and thereby alters our ability to anticipate the future in any kind of clear-eyed way.

Of course, no one knows what the future holds even in good times. But in the toughest of times, and a pandemic definitely qualifies as toughest, it becomes necessary to face unpleasant truths. Here are a few of the unpleasant truths I expect we're going to have to face up to: