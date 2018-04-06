

There's a pervasive negative perception of mental health in our country that operates on a sliding scale. It begins with meditation and stress management, which are seen as tools of the new age-y, slightly soft but loveable kooks. It ends with the looked down upon, disgraceful, and potential dangerous crazies who spend their lives seeking treatment -- or, as my mother calls them, people we just don't talk about.

This is a stupid, backwards, ridiculous way of thinking at best. At worst, it's deadly.

Imagine this: instead of bonuses for gun-toting teachers, that money is used to make mental-health checks mandatory. In schools, there are people making sure your kids are okay and that they have help for the things they struggle with. They are taught coping skills that will grow them into happier adults. They learn to manage stress, problem solve through emotional times, to recognize their limits and resources for the moments when they're past their limits. Aren't these the skills most parents want their kids to have?

But more than that, mental health in schools can identify kids who are in the kind of dark place that leads to tragedies like the Parkland shooting.

Our efforts to curb school shootings all revolve around the idea that an angry kid with a gun is an inevitability. We look into strategies like arming teachers, installing metal detectors, and generally turning schools into prisons. Schools are no longer a place of education and nurturing; they are a state of fear and anxiety. They are a breeding ground for mental illness.

Without the stigma of mental illness, we can teach kids to be more aware of their own feelings. They can learn to identify and use their feelings (alongside other skills like art, writing, or athletics). Instead of elementary kids running active-shooter drills, we can teach them mindfulness skills. Instead of teaching them a classmate with a gun can end their lives at any moment, we can give them a skill to cope with feelings of frustration, anger, fear.

I'm close with a friend's daughter. Like me, she lives with her cell phone in hand. She called me one morning because her school was in lockdown, no one knew anything, and she couldn't reach her dad. It turned out the school locked down because a police officer pulled over a man, who stopped in the school's parking lot, and lawfully informed the officer he had a gun in his glove compartment. Nothing here is out of the ordinary, or dangerous. And yet, she called me sobbing, terrified she was going to die. She is 13 years old.

That's not okay.

We live in a country where we argue loudly and passionately about citizen rights. That's a good thing. No matter which side of the argument you're on, gun rights are about safety. Safety is paramount, and worth fighting for. Guns in school, in homes, in public places -- there's no easy answer. Without being able to fix gun laws, without being able to protect ourselves in a way that is universally accepted, the only other thing we can do is prevent the kind of misuse that leads sites like

