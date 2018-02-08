Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 2 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Shame, Blame and Rage: What #MeToo Needs Now

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Veronica Monet       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/8/18

Author 510608
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)
- Advertisement -

As the dark, secret perpetrations of men in power are exposed in agonizing detail for public scrutiny, I'm thrilled to see an all too common male sense of entitlement being destroyed. And I hope that this means the playing field will be leveled for women, because that creates a better and safer world for all of us.

We are going through a very necessary and messy transition that requires a level of anger, even righteous rage, to achieve the momentum needed for change to occur. But it's also important that we don't get stuck in our rage, as necessary as it is. Rage, even righteous rage, is not sustainable. And if we continue to rely on shaming tactics that divide us into perpetrators and victims, the consequences could be the opposite of what we hope to achieve.

From youtube.com: Tarana Burke Creator of #MeToo Movement {MID-244856}
Tarana Burke Creator of #MeToo Movement
(Image by YouTube, Channel: HARRY)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

Tarana Burke, the social activist who created the now viral #MeToo hashtag, observed: "Sexual harassment does bring shame. And I think it's really powerful that this transfer is happening, that these women are able not just to share their shame, but to put the shame where it belongs: On the perpetrator."

As a woman who has been blamed and shamed for the sexual assaults perpetrated against me, I have an intimate understanding of just how satisfying it feels to finally see the blame and shame put "where it belongs." Obviously this is true for thousands of other women, and is at least partially why the #MeToo movement quickly mushroomed into a viral phenomenon.

But while transferring the shame from survivor to perpetrator might seem justified and feel awfully good, it isn't a workable long-term solution. As tempting as it can be to see the world as neatly divided into perpetrators and victims, those polarized labels don't help us process our complex emotions. And they don't lead to effective solutions. What we need are solutions that work for all of us regardless of our gender.

- Advertisement -

How can we create a better and a safer world for women? For men? For all of us?

One way is to expand our perspective of the problem. Is it possible that sexual predators so often employ shaming tactics because they are themselves experiencing shame? Are they projecting their own intense emotions of shame onto their victims while bolstering a false sense of power? Is it possible that sexual perpetrations are actually born from sexual shame?

And is it possible that our public shame-fest is exacerbating the problem?

When we employ additional doses of shame in order to try to stop perpetrations, we are not likely to obtain the result we are hoping for. Yes, we will cause enormous shame. But if the perpetrator we shame doesn't end his life, what sort of perpetrations might he inflict in the future?

Shaming people is not the powerful motivator for change that we might imagine. Research professor and shame expert, Brene Brown, tells us in Rising Strong that "Shame is much more likely to be the cause of destructive behavior than the cure."

Ultimately, we need to find a more effective way to prevent sexual perpetrations in any environment, whether that is in the boardroom, in Hollywood, in the streets or in the home.

- Advertisement -

Yes, perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions. Removing them from their positions of power if they are still perpetrating is essential.

But my heart aches at the seemingly endless litany of men who are being banished. It doesn't feel like a workable long-term solution. What steps do we need to take so that all the pain that is being exposed can lead to healing for both men and women?

Is there a way to hold perpetrators responsible for their bad behavior while also teaching them to change their behavior?

And can we help people on both sides of the sexual abuse equation move from nonconsensual to consensual sexual behavior?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Veronica Monet, ACS is an internationally acclaimed empowerment change agent. CNN, FOX, Politically Incorrect, Yale, Stanford and UC Berkeley are just a few of the numerous news and educational institutions that have hosted Veronica for her (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Shame, Blame and Rage: What #MeToo Needs Now

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Meryl Ann Butler

Become a Fan
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Jun 5, 2006), 84 fans, 444 articles, 1480 quicklinks, 5030 comments, 7 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Thank you for this added perspective on the MeToo phenomenon, Veronica, it certainly offers much to ruminate over. I think you are absolutely right about not getting stuck in the rage...(and it's even been proven that being angry is bad for one's health!)...yes, moving forward toward the desired goal is so important to keep uppermost in our minds.

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 3:55:20 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 