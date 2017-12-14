Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Scientists Warnings and What Humans, Bees and Koalas Have in Common?

By       Message Arshad M Khan       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 500573
- Advertisement -

The koala is an engaging, docile, cuddly and lovable animal. It is also, tragically, undergoing a rapid decline in numbers. To the extent climate change and a degraded environment are responsible, we can be blamed for not heeding the warnings of scientists and others.

Warnings to humanity are much in the news again as the latest, signed by over 15,000 scientists from 184 countries, appeared in the journal Bioscience not long ago on November 13. But before, much before, there was an earlier one, now a quarter century past.

- Advertisement -

The late Henry Kendall was the winner of a Nobel Prize in physics, a founding member of the Union of Concerned Scientists, and the chairman of its governing board. He spearheaded the effort leading to the 1992 warning signed by 1700 eminent scientists, including then a majority of science Nobel Laureates. It appealed for the help of the world's peoples, its scientists, religious, industrial and business leaders.

Earlier still, there was Rachel Carson's 1962 canary in the coal mine, The Silent Spring, famous for its attack on pesticides like DDT.

- Advertisement -

While these warnings caution us on the degradation of our planet, there is one area that might be implied but is not specifically mentioned: the negative impact on the quality of our food. Noted first by Irakli Loladze, the relatively new discovery was hypothesized in 2002.

In the parts of the world relying on a plant-based diet, people cannot easily compensate for the loss of nutrients. The proven decline of protein, iron and zinc in grains, potatoes and vegetables will inevitably lead to stunted growth, anemia and more disease.

This distressing and unhappy prospect is not confined to humans. Bees rely on the goldenrod plant. It flowers late, and the protein in its pollen is vitally important for them to build themselves up to weather the winter. Unfortunately, as scientists have learned, the protein content in goldenrod has suffered a drastic loss of about a third as atmospheric CO2 levels have increased. There may be other causes like pesticides and parasitic mites but lack of nutrition has to be a major candidate.

- Advertisement -

On the other side of the world lives the harmless Koala bear. A marsupial, it is truly unique for feeding only on eucalyptus leaves. Most unusually the female has three vaginas, the outer two leading each to a separate uterus while the center passage is for delivery of its young. To complement this anatomy, the male is endowed with a double-pronged penis.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Escape, Washington Troubles, and Clorox for Democrats

Climate Change and Human Activity: Proof for the Skeptic

U.S. Healthcare Fails to Deliver

Two and One Half Minutes to Armageddon

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 