School Board Governs From The Right In A Deep Blue County

"Do not let them get away with saying this is not about free-market competition. This isn't about equity, this is about bringing free markets into the public sphere." - Denver School Board Member On Student-Centered Funding

While the public's attention was focused on dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, the school district's Superintendent, Austin Beutner, was busy instituting the insultingly named "Student-Centered Funding" method of budgeting. This new method would have taxpayer money follow the student, rewarding schools that shortchanged students with Special Education or other needs. It is a form of school vouchers, a concept that was rejected by a margin of two to one by California voters in 1993.

Promoting policies thought up in a right-wing think tank is not the first time District representatives have followed the agenda of extremist conservatives. Instead of representing the BIPOC communities that make up a majority of LAUSD students, Nick Melvoin backed privileged white parents on the West Side who demanded that school campuses be forced to open in the midst of a global pandemic. This put him on the same side as a COVID-19 denier, "right-wing shill" Dr. Drew Pinsky.

Right-wing forces had help from some unlikely allies in distributing this money. Despite the CCSA's clear stance against unions, SEIU's Local 99 has assisted the charter school lobbying group in legally laundering $25,000 so that Monica Garcia appeared to have support from labor.(1) The California Democratic Party was also a participant in this scheme receiving $150,000 from CCSA Advocates.

As school districts throughout the country deal with an onslaught from the right on issues like Critical Race Theory and vaccine mandates, the LAUSD should be leading the way, illustrating what a school system should look like in a blue city. Instead, the current board majority has allowed the right-wing to create a district that promotes publicly funded private schools, re-segregation, and school vouchers. Voters can stop this slide to the right by voting out the incumbents up for re-election next year. Nick Melvoin and Kelly Gonez should pay a political price for pandering to the right.

(1) FULL DISCLOSURE: I ran against Monica Garcia in this race and spent a total of $3,114.30. The other candidate, Lisa Alva, spent $12,642.00. $622,536.89 was spent by or on behalf of Garcia.

"Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.