Saudi Women's Rights Activist Persecuted by Misogynistic Sunni Muslim Government

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Loujain al-Hathloul
Loujain al-Hathloul
(Image by independentpress.cc)   Details   DMCA

Loujain al-Hathloul (pictured above) fights for women's rights in her home nation of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is a Sunni Muslim nation. Islam, like all of the Abrahamic man-made "revealed" religions, is very misogynistic. Islam goes a brutal step further than the other Abrahamic "revealed" religions of Judaism, Christianity and Mormonism in its misogyny. In Islam's "holy" book/Word of God, the Quran, it is claimed that God commanded Muslim men who fear an inferior woman may become rebellious towards the superior man, to scourge the woman (Quran 4:34). The complete verse states:

"Men are in charge of women, because Allah hath made the one of them to excel the other, and because they spend of their property (for the support of women). So good women are the obedient, guarding in secret that which Allah hath guarded. As for those from whom ye fear rebellion, admonish them and banish them to beds apart, and scourge them. Then if they obey you, seek not a way against them. Lo! Allah is ever High, Exalted, Great."

In 2018 Loujain al-Hathloul and 12 other Saudi women were arrested for exercising their rights to freedom of speech and freedom of expression. The Saudi Arabian government claims they were arrested for threatening national security.

Loujain al-Hathloul started a two-week hunger strike on October 26th, in protest of being tortured and not being allowed to see her parents. Today she was in court regarding her ridiculous charges of being a national-security threat. The court today decided to transfer her case to the Specialized Criminal Court, so she will have future court dates. The SCC is known for being a kangaroo court used to smash dissenters with lengthy prison sentences and even death sentences, which include execution by crucifixion and beheading.

In Islamic nations religion and government are closely intertwined. This is due to the Islamic nations not having something comparable to the European Enlightenment and the American Revolution. The Enlightenment spurred questioning of Christianity and the Bible. This helped to establish Deism, which was promoted by Enlightenment figures such as Voltaire and Rousseau. This in turn unshackled the minds of many American colonists from belief in Christianity and the Christian Bible. Leaders such as Benjamin Franklin, George Washington, Thomas Paine and Thomas Jefferson, who were influenced by the Deism of the Enlightenment, began to openly speak out against the ungodly connection of religion and government. This gave birth to the American Revolution, which in turn gave birth to a separation of religion from government. If something similar to the European Enlightenment and the American Revolution had also happened in an Islamic nation, there would no longer be the repressive and anti-reason Islamic regimes imprisoning freethinkers like Loujain al-Hathloul.

Deism is making inroads into Islamic nations. The Islamic nation of Turkey is seeing a rise in Deism, which has government/religious leaders concerned. The World Union of Deists has intro to Deism pages in Turkish, Arabic and Farsi in efforts to reach people currently under the influence of Islam with liberating and progress promoting Deism. Deists in Muslim nations run the same risks as Deists and other freethinkers did in Christian Europe, who faced torture and execution for their beliefs (the last person murdered by the Spanish Inquisition was the Deist Cayetano Ripoll, who was hanged on July 26, 1826, for being a Deist and for teaching other people about Deism).

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Bob Johnson

Loujain al-Hathloul is a true hero! I hope public pressure brings her closer to the freedom she deserves.

We need to let go of the man-made "revealed" religions and their cruelty. As Thomas Paine wrote in The Age of Reason, we need a revolution in religion based on our innate God-given reason and Deism.

Progress! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 26, 2020 at 4:00:04 AM

