OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 12/18/20

Sanders for Labor Secretary

From Smirking Chimp

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders has made clear his desire to be Labor Secretary in the Biden administration. There are some very important reasons why he should be.

As a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, Sanders had a very strong following among Democratic voters and particularly progressives.

To be totally honest, Sanders did more to inspire enthusiasm among Democratic voters than any other candidate for the nomination. When the nomination went to Joe Biden, Sanders had the ability to play the role of the spoiler, which he could have done very effectively, or to join the alliance to defeat Donald Trump and in essence save the Republic.

Sanders never hesitated for an instant. He never aired a grievance that he had been treated unfairly by the Democratic establishment and its media allies, which in truth he absolutely had been. Instead, he put his full support behind the Biden-Harris ticket and made a compelling and successful argument to his supporters to do the same.

Sanders supporters and the broader progressive community heeded the call and joined the effort without prejudice or reservation with regard to the policy differences, which are substantial. Now Sanders and the progressive community want what is due them, and they should have it.

Moreover, Sanders as Labor Secretary within this Democratic administration could do badly needed and important work to restore the relationship between the Democratic Party and labor. A relationship that has deteriorated significantly over the past three decades, to the detriment of the Democrats and the benefit of the Republicans.

Sanders's credibility among union members and a wide array of American workers is rooted in their confidence in his commitment to higher wages and better benefits. That trust and confidence would be an invaluable asset to the Biden administration and the Democratic Party.

Sanders would, of course, want concessions. American workers have had more than their fill of unfulfilled promises from Capitol Hill. Sanders would vigorously push for material gains that many in Congress on both sides of the aisle do not want to allow. But if he succeeds as a member of the Biden administration, the gains for the Democrats long-term and in the 2022 midterms could be very significant. This is badly needed and valuable energy.

Today, in the wake of the success of the broad-based effort to defeat Trump and preserve Democracy, Biden has a historic coalition. Nominating Sanders to the post he wants would go a long way toward holding the coalition together and mobilizing it for future battles.

Nominate Bernie Sanders for Labor Secretary.

 

Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, now the founder, editor and publisher of Reader Supported News: http://www.readersupportednews.org

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
