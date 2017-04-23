- Advertisement -

People's Action is a new organization of more than a million people in 32 states working to end structural racism and sexism, democratize the economy and to ensure that everyone has a voice in our political system. They are hosting the "Rise Up: From Protest to Power" convention for activists in Washington DC, from April 23-25. It is the founding convention of the organization.

People's Action was formed last summer in a rare merger of five national organizations, each with decades of organizing and activism history, creating one of the largest grassroots people-powered networks in the country. - Advertisement - People's Action unites a million people across 29 states from 50 organizations, from Maine to Arizona and Washington state to Virginia. Other partner organizations include the Native Organizers Alliance, Main Street Alliance and Student Action. -People's Action

On April 24th, at 2:20 p.m. ET they will livestream on Facebook, unveiling "a people-powered agenda for the 2018 elections...Dozens of candidates from around the country who have pledged to run on that agenda will be joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose bold vision and 2016 presidential campaign have electrified millions of everyday people."

Like their Facebook page (where you can also sign up for a reminder) in order to see the video on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The conference press release from People's Action:

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS IS FEATURED SPEAKER AT PEOPLE'S ACTION "FROM PROTEST TO POWER" CONVENTION Audience to include grassroots activists who have pledged to run for office. WASHINGTON -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will speak to a thousand activists on Monday, including at least 50 who are pledging to run for office on a bold "protest to power" political platform, as part of the People's Action "Rise Up: From Protest to Power" convention. The "Movement Politics: Protest to Power" session with Sanders is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Monday (April 24) in the Regency Ballroom of the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C. "The resistance is alive and well, beating back attacks on health care and more. Now we are electorializing the resistance -- taking the energy of marches and town hall takeovers to the ballot box to elect truly progressive candidates and ideas," said George Goehl, co-director of People's Action. People's Action will also launch a series of "Protest to Power" assemblies this summer and fall to train people for the next phase of the resistance, recruit and develop candidates to run for office, and to build mass door-knocking operations for upcoming elections. One of these assemblies will take place in Iowa on July 15 and will include Senator Sanders and other progressive leaders. - Advertisement - People's Action has been one of the organizations at the heart of the resistance, organizing 330 actions to block repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Seventy percent of those events were held in Republican congressional districts. The organization has been central to the #ResistTrumpTuesday effort, and regular Sunday evening conference calls with MoveOn.org and others that have attracted anywhere from 25,000 to 60,000 people. Activists from throughout the country are gathering for the three-day conference, which starts Sunday. They will develop strategies and tactics that will expand the political force of People's Action. The conference will also kick off candidate recruitment, training programs and events in key congressional districts to bring more working-class people into our political system.

Next Page 1 | 2