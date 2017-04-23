Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News

Sanders Live on Facebook 04.24.17., 2 pm ET at People's Action Conference

Bernie: playing a masterful chess game
People's Action is a new organization of more than a million people in 32 states working to end structural racism and sexism, democratize the economy and to ensure that everyone has a voice in our political system. They are hosting the "Rise Up: From Protest to Power" convention for activists in Washington DC, from April 23-25. It is the founding convention of the organization.

People's Action was formed last summer in a rare merger of five national organizations, each with decades of organizing and activism history, creating one of the largest grassroots people-powered networks in the country.

People's Action unites a million people across 29 states from 50 organizations, from Maine to Arizona and Washington state to Virginia. Other partner organizations include the Native Organizers Alliance, Main Street Alliance and Student Action.

-People's Action

On April 24th, at 2:20 p.m. ET they will livestream on Facebook, unveiling "a people-powered agenda for the 2018 elections...Dozens of candidates from around the country who have pledged to run on that agenda will be joined by Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose bold vision and 2016 presidential campaign have electrified millions of everyday people."

Like their Facebook page (where you can also sign up for a reminder) in order to see the video on Monday.

The conference press release from People's Action:

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS IS FEATURED SPEAKER AT PEOPLE'S ACTION "FROM PROTEST TO POWER" CONVENTION

Audience to include grassroots activists who have pledged to run for office.

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will speak to a thousand activists on Monday, including at least 50 who are pledging to run for office on a bold "protest to power" political platform, as part of the People's Action "Rise Up: From Protest to Power" convention.

The "Movement Politics: Protest to Power" session with Sanders is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Monday (April 24) in the Regency Ballroom of the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"The resistance is alive and well, beating back attacks on health care and more. Now we are electorializing the resistance -- taking the energy of marches and town hall takeovers to the ballot box to elect truly progressive candidates and ideas," said George Goehl, co-director of People's Action.

People's Action will also launch a series of "Protest to Power" assemblies this summer and fall to train people for the next phase of the resistance, recruit and develop candidates to run for office, and to build mass door-knocking operations for upcoming elections. One of these assemblies will take place in Iowa on July 15 and will include Senator Sanders and other progressive leaders.

People's Action has been one of the organizations at the heart of the resistance, organizing 330 actions to block repeal of the Affordable Care Act. Seventy percent of those events were held in Republican congressional districts. The organization has been central to the #ResistTrumpTuesday effort, and regular Sunday evening conference calls with MoveOn.org and others that have attracted anywhere from 25,000 to 60,000 people.

Activists from throughout the country are gathering for the three-day conference, which starts Sunday. They will develop strategies and tactics that will expand the political force of People's Action. The conference will also kick off candidate recruitment, training programs and events in key congressional districts to bring more working-class people into our political system.

http://www.merylannbutler.com

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

Series: "Bernie Sanders"

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Jim Thomas

Author

(Member since Jan 15, 2013)


Ms. Butler,

Since you are writing about Bernie Sanders perhaps you know why he agreed to become a shill for the Democratic Party and accept the job of keeping the progressives in the Democratic herd. That obviously is the role he has accepted. After 27 years of necon/neoliberal Democratic policy, I am through with the Democratic Party. I did not vote for Hillary Clinton and will not vote for any neocon/neoliberal. No more of the "lesser evil" lie for me. Those who think they are going to "reform" the Democratic Party into a progressive party are on a fool's errand. Thanks to the complete corruption of both major political parties the political/electoral system is the complete control of the 1%. That is why we had Hillary the neocon/neoliberal on the ballot rather than Sanders. Please tell us what Sanders got as his reward for agreeing to serve as the errand boy for the corrupt Democratic Party. I would really like to know.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 at 5:15:50 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
(Member since Jun 5, 2006)


Apparently, knowing what he knows (which clearly is quite a bit more than the general public), he perceives that path as the one with the least amount of resistance, and the more likely avenue toward success. Railing against the fact that a perfect path is not currently available is not likely to result in evolution of the cause, and is not as useful a focus of energy as something which moves us forward. Gibran said, "even he who limps goes not backward", and any forward motion from any source in this political environment is entitled to be celebrated.

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 23, 2017 at 6:30:39 PM

