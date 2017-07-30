Refresh  

General News

Sanders: "We're Figuring Out How We Can Mount a National Campaign" for Single Payer

I'm "absolutely" introducing single-payer healthcare bill

By Common Dreams staff

From youtube.com: Bernie Sanders Sets The Record Straight On Single-Payer Healthcare {MID-147115}
Bernie Sanders Sets The Record Straight On Single-Payer Healthcare
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Secular Talk)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) told Jake Tapper on CNN's State of the Union Sunday that he will "absolutely" introduce legislation on single-payer healthcare now that the Senate GOP's bill to repeal ObamaCare has failed.

"If people don't like the private insurance that they're getting, they should have a Medicare-type public option available in every state in this country," Sanders said

Asked if he would follow through on his pledge to submit single-payer legislation, Sanders said, "Of course we are, we're tweaking the final points of the bill and we're figuring out how we can mount a national campaign to bring people together...

"We are the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care to all people," Sanders said, "We should ... move in the direction of every other major country...

"I believe at the end of the day, the American people will conclude that Medicare for all -- Medicare is working now for people 65 or older -- let's expand it to everyone."


(Image by Twitter)   Permission   Details   DMCA
bernie sanders @BernieSNewschanFollow

http:// ift.tt/2vN1faV Jimmy Carter Calls for Single Payer

2:51 AM - Jul 29, 2017

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

 

http://commondreams.org
commondreams.org is a progressive publisher

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

