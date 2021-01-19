F-Troop, No. 3, Feb 1967
SONNET: A World of Whitesploitation Newscycled
by John Kendall Hawkins
After his fat MAGA Million Man March
Trump hawks indulgences, two mil a pop.
F Troop Hekawis, led by Larry Storch,
come begging for pardons. Even a cop
wants some pity for looking the other way.
The Lone Star flag and Johnny Reb's sag now,
and they swear they'll make Democracy pay
come Inauguration, but don't say how.
Exploited basketcase 'deplorables,"
a cornucopia of grievances,
who've too long been known as ignorables,
now bask in their half-baked mischievances.
