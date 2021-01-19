Exclusive to OpEdNews: OpEdNews Op Eds 1/19/2021 at 16:43:36 H4'ed 1/19/21

SONNET: A World of Whitesploitation Newscycled

by John Kendall Hawkins



After his fat MAGA Million Man March

Trump hawks indulgences, two mil a pop.

F Troop Hekawis, led by Larry Storch,

come begging for pardons. Even a cop

wants some pity for looking the other way.

The Lone Star flag and Johnny Reb's sag now,

and they swear they'll make Democracy pay

come Inauguration, but don't say how.

Exploited basketcase 'deplorables,"

a cornucopia of grievances,

who've too long been known as ignorables,

now bask in their half-baked mischievances.

