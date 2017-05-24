Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

SCOTUS: Patent Trolls' Loss is a Win for Honest Commerce

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

From commons.wikimedia.org: Panorama of United States Supreme Court Building at Dusk {MID-71347}
Panorama of United States Supreme Court Building at Dusk
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

On May 22, the US Supreme Court ruled unanimously -- and correctly -- on a fairly obscure case that nonetheless has huge implications in an area where millions or even billions of dollars are frequently at stake. In TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods Group Brands, the Court came down against the practice of "forum shopping" in patent disputes. Hopefully this will reduce the incidence of "patent trolling."

"Forum shopping" is the practice of filing suit in the court where you think you're most likely to get the result you want. It's a neat trick if you can get away with it, but in the normal course of things suits must be filed in the jurisdiction where the defendant resides.

- Advertisement -

Patent trolls exploited a loophole under which they could pick any jurisdiction to sue in so long as they claimed an infringement occurred there. Federal courts in Texas and Delaware became the patent litigation capitals of the US due to their troll-friendly reputations. The Supreme Court ruling restores the requirement that you must sue people where they live, not wherever's most convenient.

So, what is "patent trolling?"

Article I, Section 8 of the US Constitution empowers Congress to "promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries." For better or for worse (opponents of "intellectual property" as such say worse), copyright, trademark, and patent are longstanding features of US law pursuant to that power.

Here's the way patents are supposed to work: You invent something. You register your invention with the US Patent & Trademark Office, and for 20 years after that only you, or people who receive permission from you, may manufacture that invention (if it's a physical thing), use that invention (if it's a process), etc.

- Advertisement -

Here's the way patent trolling works: The troll procures ownership of a patent by filing it directly with USPTO or purchasing it from its original filer. Then the troll goes around accusing companies of infringing that patent and demanding "licensing fees" or other payoffs on threat of being sued. The troll neither produces, nor pretends to want to produce, anything useful. He's just running a scam.

Often the victim will pay up on the reasonable supposition that doing so is cheaper than going to court. And of course each victim who does pay up makes the patent troll's potential legal case against other victims a little more plausible.

Patent trolling works best with very vague, broad specifications. The Electronic Frontier Foundation's "Stupid Patent of the Month" award recipients include, recently, a patent on dispatching taxi cabs, a patent on storing files in folders, and a patent on carrying trays on carts.

Obviously a little more common sense on the part of the Patent & Trademark Office would go a long way toward ridding us of patent trolls.

Failing that, the Supreme Court's ban on "forum shopping" will at least make it harder for patent trolls to cash in. That's a good thing.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO: This Deal is a Turkey

Election 2016: The Banality of Evil on Steroids

Snowden and Media Friends: L'etat, C'est Nous

Bernie Sanders Won't Drop Out. Here's Why.

Just Say No to Draft Registration for Women -- and Men

War Party's New Line: Vladimir Putin is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 