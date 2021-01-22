Russia is likely behind US unrest

ABC News has come into possession of a report by the Federal Protective Service that revealed the protests in the US could continue until 20 January when Joe Biden's inauguration took place.1

These suspicions are reasonable, since we know that when speaking to his fans on 6 January Donald Trump lied and asserted that he is the real winner of the presidential election. These people then decided to storm the Capitol.2

The US is currently divided into two camps, and it seems that some nations benefit from the US being in such a state. I, of course, mean Russia. Let's take a look why I believe so.

According to Chainanalysis, a month before the unrest people in the US received bitcoins worth 500,000 USD. It was later revealed that on 8 December an unknown French programmer sent 28,15 bitcoins to 22 cryptocurrency wallets, belonging mainly to far-right activists.

Analysis revealed that 250,000 USD, or 13 bitcoins, were received by Nick Fuentes, who is the leader of the far-right group Groypers. He also took part in the rally and was sighted near the Capitol building on 6 January. Chainanalysis stressed that cryptocurrency is being more and more used to fund extremist groups.3 I will add that such groups are usually funded from abroad.

Let's look at which countries said they want Trump to remain president.

The only country that comes to mind is Russia. There are many countries that dislike the US, but that's an entirely different story.

Let's return to 2016, when the CIA and FBI made an announcement that Russia has interfered in the presidential election. Even director of national intelligence James Clapper said that he is certain that Russia interfered in the election.4

US intelligence services warned about possible Russian interference in the 2020 election as well, adding that their goal was to get Donald Trump reelected. Citing US media outlets, RFE/RL reported that these warnings were voiced during a closed meeting on 13 February.5

Those who read Russian media must have certainly noticed that the state-owned outlets expressed support for Trump, while any information about Joe Biden was negative or ironic.

So, who was behind the unrest in the US?

We know that Russia wanted Trump to win, which was evidenced by Putin's statements and articles in Russian media outlets.

It was confirmed that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

We know that Russia attempted to interfere in the 2020 election as well.

