OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/20/22

Russia Rewrites The Art of Hybrid War

(Page 1 of 3 pages)   7 comments
Author 73066
Pepe Escobar
Become a Fan
  (190 fans)

VLS_9142 copy
VLS_9142 copy
(Image by UNDP Ukraine from flickr)   Details   DMCA
 

The ironclad fictional "narrative" imposed all across NATOstan is that Ukraine is "winning".

So why would weapons peddler retrofitted as Pentagon head Lloyd "Raytheon" Austin literally beg since late February to have his phone calls answered by Russian Defense Minister Shoigu, only to have his wish finally granted?

It's now confirmed by one of my top intel sources. The call was a direct consequence of panic. The United States Government (USG) by all means wants to scotch the detailed Russian investigation - and accumulation of evidence - on the US bioweapon labs in Ukraine, as I outlined in a previous column.

This phone call happened exactly after an official Russian statement to the UN Security Council on May 13: we will use articles 5 and 6 of the Convention on the Prohibition of Bioweapons to investigate the Pentagon's biological "experiments" in Ukraine.

That was reiterated by Under Secretary-General of the UN in charge of disarmament, Thomas Markram, even as all ambassadors of NATO member countries predictably denied the collected evidence as "Russian disinformation".

Shoigu cold see the call coming eons away. Reuters, merely quoting the proverbial " Pentagon official", spun that the allegedly one-hour-long call led to nothing. Nonsense. Austin, according to the Americans, demanded a " ceasefire" - which must have originated a Siberian cat smirk on Shoigu's face.

Shoigu knows exactly which way the wind is blowing on the ground - for Ukrainian Armed Forces and UkroNazis alike. It's not only the Azovstal debacle - and Kiev's all-around army breakdown.

After the fall of Popasnaya - the crucial, most fortified Ukrainian stronghold in Donbass - the Russians and Donetsk/Luhansk forces have breached defenses along four different vectors to north, northwest, west and south. What's left of the Ukrainian front is crumbling - fast, with a massive cauldron subdivided in a maze of mini-cauldrons: a military disaster the USG cannot possibly spin.

Now, in parallel, we can also expect full exposure - on overdrive - of the Pentagon bioweapons racket. The only "offer you can't refuse" left to the USG would be to present something tangible to the Russians to avoid a full investigation.

That's not gonna happen. Moscow is fully aware that going public with illegal work on banned biological weapons is an existential threat to the US Deep State. Especially when documents seized by the Russians show that Big Pharma - via Pfizer, Moderna, Merck and Gilead - was involved in several "experiments". Fully exposing the whole maze, from the start, was one of Putin's stated objectives.

More "military-technical measures"?

Three days after the UN presentation, the board of the Russian Foreign Ministry held a special session to discuss "the radically changed geopolitical realities that have developed as a result of the hybrid war against our country unleashed by the West - under the pretext of the situation in Ukraine - unprecedented in scale and ferocity, including the revival in Europe of a racist worldview in the form of cave Russophobia, an open course for the 'abolition' of Russia and everything Russian."

So it's no wonder "the aggressive revisionist course of the West requires a radical revision of Russia's relations with unfriendly states."

We should expect "a new edition of the Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation" coming out soon.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

Pepe Escobar

Pepe Escobar is an independent geopolitical analyst. He writes for RT, Sputnik and TomDispatch, and is a frequent contributor to websites and radio and TV shows ranging from the US to East Asia. He is the former roving correspondent for Asia
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lance Ciepiela

Author 14196
  New Content

There had been rampant speculation about whether Mr. Putin might announce a widening of the military draft - an idea that the Kremlin has rejected - or declare victory in Ukraine by citing the territory claimed along the coast. #CulturalScript.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 11:05:31 AM

Kevin Tully

Author 48597
"

Voting and Bingo, I have been drawn to both. The results are not always satisfactory.

"
       -- Franklin Cincinnatus

  1. "All of the above suggests a concerted drive for the development of an integrated agro-heavy industry complex - with the extra bonus of serious tourism potential."

A fascinating suggestion -- So, after murdering thousands, displacing millions, and destroying entire cities, people around the world are gonna run to vacation in the conquered territory? However, I do remember a rush of vacationers to Poland in the Spring of 1940.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 2:00:45 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
Reply to Kevin Tully:   New Content

While you and I will probably not want to travel to Crimea, the Russians certainly will. Nice Beaches I understand.

Who wants to visit Poland?

Consider Hawaii...

Something else you overlook, most of the people who live in Crimea (and the captured territories) are Russians. I also note that the Mexicans along the Yucatan have no problem providing me with great food and a nice place to sleep.

So the question is "which millions". Yeah, it would be foolish for a Russian to vacation in Lviv (especially when it comes under Polish control), but there are no beaches there.

You seem to believe that being a Ukrainian means the same thing to everyone who lives in Ukraine. I'm pretty certain that the majority of those who live in Mariuple (too lazy to look up the spelling, so sue me) are feeling they've been "liberated", much like the French greeted Americans in Paris.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 10:59:33 PM

hodgicus satiricus

Author 523122
  New Content

I like Escobar better when he is just reporting, without the pom-poms and the high kicks.

Yes, the Doom of the Dollar approacheth. Fifty bucks at the drive-through for a family of four should be telling our waddling class something, but they hear only their one chosen note, be it red or blue.

Although Escobar lightly elides the coming miseries of the "Global South," the inversion of the global financial system will strike first and worst below the equator, and last and least will it effect the western globalist financial cartels responsible for creating this ridiculous mess; they will short the USD and ride it all the way to the dirt, as Soros rode the pound.

Russia will continue to glorify, hand over heart, its status as a nuclear-armed third rate resource pump to the actual working industrial economy on its southeastern flank, while everything south of Ecuador and Morocco sucks wind and writhes. Wonder how gleefully that will be reported?

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:34:47 PM

shad williams

Author 63282
Reply to hodgicus satiricus:   New Content

I agree with your high kicks characterization. However, someone as young as yourself should not allow mountains of pessimistic musings make you irreparably cynical, such as myself. Barring mishap, you still have a chance to make a difference.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:13:58 AM

Kevin Tully

Author 48597
"

Voting and Bingo, I have been drawn to both. The results are not always satisfactory.

"
       -- Franklin Cincinnatus

John,

Your ready glibness shows over and over that you don't really know what you are talking about. You vomit crap you've gleaned from questionable sites. Having said this I like you because I think you have a sense of humor.

Click Here

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 8:03:36 PM

John Zwiebel

Author 509185
Reply to Kevin Tully:   New Content

I can take photos of empty beaches in Hawaii... so???.

RFE is hardly a source I'd depend on.

But there's the problem isn't it. You believe in RFE (funded by the CIA) and I see it as "crap" vomited from a questionable site.

I dunno if it will be published or not here on OEN but I've submitted a collection of sources that will explain the upcoming famine that is about to grip the entire world. Alexander Mercouris was experiencing fits of laughter (not because it was funny, but because it was absurd -- I was laughing heartily while at the same time holding my stomach to keep from vomiting) while he was relaying that the facts about shipping Ukraine wheat out of Baltic Ports (because Ukraine had mined all the ports on the Black Sea) would be impossible because those ports don't have the infrastructure for it. It would have to go through Saint Petersburg. As one of the Russian leadership said, paraphrase "Do you think we're f...n stupid?"

FWIW: I'm hardly glib. I may be wrong, but I really do believe in what I post. I depend on Mr. Pear, Mr. Lawrence and Mr. Williams (a few others occasionally) to correct me or elaborate on the information I'm sharing. I'm more like Ritter proclaiming disaster at every turn rather than Lira maintaining a steady pace.

I do note that after Mike's (excellent) article admitting to being a "Putin Apologist" that that slur seems to have finally been buried. This crisis is 100% the fault of the USA. The Oligarchy don't care. They will be fine as they bribe Congress to bail them out again (2008) at the expense of you and me.

Great photos of Crimea Beaches though. Reminds me of the amazing beaches in Portugal. Of course, I note no one is wearing shorts and I had on a fleece jacket in September. Do you know that surfers sometimes visit Lake Superior around Duluth in February and March? Suppose to be some really gnarly waves.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 10:13:17 PM

