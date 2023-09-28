 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Russell Brand: Shoulds, Mays, Shouldn'ts, and Must Nots

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

RussBrandRegPark140920EARLY-13 %2850345409677%29.
RussBrandRegPark140920EARLY-13 %2850345409677%29.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Raph_PH)   Details   Source   DMCA

A disclaimer, just to clarify things up front: I have no opinion on the truth or falsehood of allegations -- made anonymously by multiple women and reported by multiple UK media outlets -- that comedian/podcaster Russell Brand is a serial rapist.

I happen to have disliked Brand during his earlier comedy career (just a matter of personal taste), and to enjoy his current podcast, "Stay Free With Russell Brand." That is, or at least should be, irrelevant. While I'm subject to the same "where there's lots of smoke, there's usually fire" predisposition as most people, I personally try to resist that tendency. I don't know if he's guilty. I don't know if he's innocent. I'm not going to PRETEND to know.

I do, however, know (or at least believe) a few things about how matters like this should, may, shouldn't, and must not be handled by various people and organizations.

You and I are, of course, entitled to our own opinions. "Presumption of innocence" is a legal concept applicable to court proceedings, not a prior restraint on our right (assuming we're not jurors) to believe whatever we want to believe. We should (if we're interested) pay attention while reaching our conclusions. We may (if we're lazy), but shouldn't, decide not to do so and just go with whatever our feelz say. We must not take it upon ourselves to, for example, assault Brand in the street.

Media covering the matter should (but often don't) do so with care and attention to the facts. They may, but shouldn't, ignore inconvenient facts to get a more salacious story out of other facts. They must not (at least within the existing legal framework as it relates to libel/defamation) lie about Brand, knowingly or from reckless disregard for the truth.

Media platforms which characterize themselves as "open to the public" should be "open" to Brand. They may, but shouldn't, choose to ban or "demonetize"members of that public, especially on the basis of as yet unproven allegations, as YouTube has done with Brand. They should, as the Rumble platform has done, respond to government demands that they "deplatform" members of the public with a firm "no, we will not act as censors on your behalf."

Governments (if we allow them to exist -- we shouldn't, but that's a different subject) should carefully, and with respect for all the rights of the accused, investigate and adjudicate accusations like those made against Brand. They must not lean on media to slant its coverage of such matters, or on media platforms to ban or "demonetize" those accused of crimes.

That last one is the most important. I'm of the opinion that governments agent or agencies which engage in such behavior should be banned and demonetized. People should be fired. Agencies should lose their funding. Governments should be (as peacefully as possible) overthrown.

If Brand is a rapist, he should pay -- AFTER that is proven, not before. Either way, he's not nearly as dangerous as the machine that's going after him.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend