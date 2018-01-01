

Heroin

(Image by wahousegop) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

(Article originally published here on January 20, 2006)

Originally written on 1/20/2006. Reprinted because it still holds true, in so many ways, today, twelve years later, especially the part, at the end, about abuse victims. The more I think about it, the more i think that the 30-35% of the population who support Trump are the same ones who have been victims of abuse. The percentage is about the same.





- Advertisement -

Along comes a third guy, coat still on. He walks up to our aisle of the locker room. He sees both of us, filling up the aisles, but he keeps walking. It's clear that he has a favorite locker in this aisle. I can relate to him. If the aisles are clear, I have a favorite too, in a different aisle than I'm using that day. But when the locker room is crowded, I just let go of my habit and go to my second choice, or third, and actually, yesterday, I went to my fourth choice.



I could see in this guy's eyes he was struggling with his locker habit. The other guy drying himself off and I, stood unmoving, as this guy with the coat still on gave us a once over. It became clear we weren't thrilled with the idea of getting cramped with another guy when enough other locker aisles were open. There was this pregnant pause, and then, the guy with the coat almost visibly shrugged his shoulders as he let go of his habit and moved to another aisle.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Next Page 1 | 2