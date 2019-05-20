 
 
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/20/19

Ritalin? Cult Intervention? Are There No Solutions To Trump Supporters' Lack of Critical Thinking?

(Page 1 of 7 pages)
Author 22149
People's Temple of Trump
(Image by Rev. Dan)   Details   DMCA
More education might do the trick, but Trump's cultists are difficult to teach.

And reaching sycophants like Stephen Miller is a lost cause.

Author's Note:

This article was scheduled to be published over a month ago, but some health issues were compounded by the mass of almost daily salient points and thus kept interrupting its publication. The most unbelievable one - that his supporters might actually believe his repeated and ridiculous anti-abortion statement that Democrats approve of infanticide - almost laid me up for a week, so shocked was I at the lack of critical thinking on the part of over 1/3 of America.

As his raucous crowd booed and screamed, Trump described a hideous scenario that he insists Democrats approve of. "The baby is born," said Trump. "The mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully" at this, he seemed to mime rocking an infant "and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby." He made a chopping motion with his hand.


So Trump delivered his scariest lie yet to his scariest audience yet - a scary lie because it could cause incredible violence and a scary audience because many of them probably believe it just as Trump said.

Let's put aside the opinion that Trump's supporters are knuckle-dragging Neanderthals (I know, it's hard, but at least try*). To be sure, Trump's core is quite scary. Amidst the investigations, "Teflon Don" may be showing signs of wearing off to some, but still some 80% of Republicans support him and among them are the MAGA cap-wearing rally goers oblivious to the possibility that some among them in the crowd would take Trump's rhetoric to its obvious (to us) conclusion. At one rally, for instance, while he was saying that some of his off-the-cuff remarks were taken too seriously and comments about people like Hillary Clinton were akin to hate speech, as if it were a knee-jerk reaction, the crowd started shouting "lock her up" at the mention of Clinton's name. It was if he was talking to the wall - or himself. They logged on to a certain mindset, parroting his most dangerous memes and phrases looking like sociopolitical zombies or cult followers.

The fervent, zealous followers:

Meghan MCCain took a swipe at Trump suggesting "no one will ever love you like they loved my father" WRONG Meghan! Millions of Americans truly LOVE President Trump, not McCain. I'm one! We hated McCain for his ties to the Russian dossier & his vote against repealing Obamacare.

It's to bad that you type of people dont wake up and see what's he has done for the country. We didnt say anything when that lying lazy idiot before him was in office. But u cry babies will never get it

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Rev. Dan Vojir is has been writing/blogging on religion and politics for the better part of ten years.
 
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Rev. Dan Vojir

  New Content

Fanatical Trump supporters are nothing to sneeze at: under the throngs at his rallies, lie people willing to fight for him, and if the transition to the next President does not go smoothly, there will be bloodshed. Rabid is as rabid does.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:07:24 AM

Maxwell

Reply to Rev. Dan Vojir:

Totally agree. And they're the ones with most of the guns. Something on the minus side of the "to impeach or not to impeach" ledger, separate from political expediency vs. doing the right thing constitutionally and morally. Even given the near certainty the Senate would fail to convict, the "patriots" would surely rally.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:05:19 PM

Robert Cogan

  New Content

Good article, but we don'rt know to what extent the "his supporters," as described by the media, are sincere and whether that means they will vote for him again. I've asked ProPublica to take random shots of Trump with his supporters behind him, apply facial recognition software and try to match them with faces of his Trump Org 22,000 employees and convicted felons. I encountered a small mob of them near Mar-a-lago on SOuthern Blvd while demonstrating against him. The leader of the "Trump Squad" after research, proved to be a 2x convicted felon. (Rating box not working now)

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:59:56 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Robert Cogan:

"...take random shots of... his supporters... apply facial recognition software and try to match them with... and convicted felons."

I won't ask how you think this is a constructive activity, let alone why you'd see nothing wrong with performing it on the general public.

Regardless of what you believe you'd find, or the reasons for looking, I'm alarmed that people have adopted this surveillance mentality so casually, despite the implications.

Just because something CAN be done, doesn't mean it SHOULD be done, or that it's RIGHT to do it.

This is not in defense of anything Trump. I'll remind anyone accusing me of having any political motivations here, that I'm Canadian, and no lover of Trump.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:09:48 PM

Maxwell

  New Content

Breaking up with Jesus? I loved it!

The Faustian bargain between evangelical Christians and Trump is all about appointing right wing judges to take down Roe v. Wade. Nothing more.

I don't think the lack of critical thinking skills quite accounts for the 40% base. There are apparently intelligent people who support Trump--incomprehensible to me. The closest thing to a simple explanation is they hate liberals more than they are bothered by Trump's illogic and obvious incompetence and unfittness.

Submitted on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:51:31 PM

