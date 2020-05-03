 
 
Life Arts    H1'ed 5/3/20

Return to Normality Should Be the Last Thing We Want

(Page 1 of 2 pages)
Readings for 4th Sunday of Easter: ACTS 2:14A, 36-41; PSALM 23: 1-6; 1 PETER 2: 20B-25; JOHN 10: 1-10

This week's readings for the Fourth Sunday of Easter contain an important message for us in this time of Coronavirus. They ask us to repent -- to persist in our recently imposed collective abandonment of the world's values around profit, pleasure, power and prestige -- the ones that are destroying our planet and that were rejected by the great prophet from Nazareth.

Given our immediate context, the readings' implied message is: Don't simply pick up where you left off. Instead embrace the new life that Mother Nature has so recently imposed. When the smoke clears, don't go back to normal.

That's the highly political theme of today's readings. They focus on the image of "Life Itself as our guiding Shepherd," and Jesus as the gate to the sheepfold protecting those within from destructive "strangers." In biblical symbolism, such references are loaded with political meaning. Since the time of King David, Judah's kings had always been referred to as shepherds.

So, when today's familiar responsorial says, "The Lord is my shepherd. I shall not want." It's laying out a list of imperatives for kings like David. As God's administrators, they are to make sure people have food and drink, shelter, leisure, and a clean and verdant environment.

And when John the evangelist has Jesus refer to himself as the sheepfold's gatekeeper, John is calling attention to Jesus' Way as leading from one reality (the world) to another, the fold he called the Kingdom of God. There, everything will be reversed. The first will be last; the last, first. The rich will be humiliated and the poor have the earth for their possession.

Unbelievably, the coronavirus has shed a bright light both on the corruption of what we've come to consider "normal," and on what Arundhati Roy calls the "portal" and Jesus calls "the gate" leading to a revolutionary reality with kingdom overtones.

The Old Normality

To begin with, consider the old normal, specifically here in the United States.

Like the USSR in 1989, the USA has collapsed before our eyes in a matter of weeks. Yes, it's already a fait accompli. And no one knows what to do about it.

The country's economy has drawn to an absolute standstill. And it's not going to return to normal any time soon. Unemployment is projected to exceed Great Depression proportions. People already routinely line up for blocks-long breadlines.

Moreover, the predominantly capitalist nature of America's mixed economy has switched overnight to a predominantly socialist one. Instead of being allowed to perish (as capitalist theory would demand) the country's largest enterprises have proven to require repeated bailouts from the central government. It happened with the Dot Com Burst of 2000, with the Great Recession in 2008, and now with the COVID-19 Crash of 2020. The system is completely unstable, and its survival requires those periodic infusions totaling trillions of dollars each time. Meanwhile millions go hungry and are left unemployed and wondering where their next meal might come from.

The bailout response is called "socialism." And in a matter of weeks, it's happened in what we brag about as "the richest in the world."

At the same time, the central government pledged by its Constitution to protect its citizens claims no responsibility to do so. It has left that obligation to local governments and to mutual aid organizations.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
The COVID-19 crisis has shown that we humans are the real virus afflicting the earth.

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 10:00:01 AM

Author 0
molly cruz

Author 7804
(Member since Sep 16, 2007)
I'm sure there will be many retakes after this onslaught; but we must keep in mind that we are a function of Nature carefully groomed to do what no other creature can accomplish. Our meticulous dissection of every living (and dead) thing is part of this function. If you don't think we can survive on another planet, then we become pointless. But the fact is we can, we will, and we will be the reason why. As we stumble around, barely recognizing one another as brothers, you must regard our species as a work in progress, but clearly designed to save it all and take it elsewhere. Meanwhile all of our arts of war are complicit in this effort as well, as we devise propellants and other refined machinery for our survival in a hostile environment when we set forth to move house. Hence it would appear that our worst instincts, as far as our own society goes, have led to the way out of here for all the Life we can scrape up and digitize and transport in some hibernating state.

It would be nice if we had any control over this agenda, but we didn't write it, anymore than we designed our own bodies. WE are living within Nature's design, and Her plan is always survival. I didn't say it was all about us; because it isn't. Nature works on a "need to know" basis, and She takes no prisoners. People will only make sense to themselves when that first asteroid that might have wiped it all out is deflected; what an "Aha!" moment that will be! Meanwhile, we'll have to put up with ourselves, warts and all, and do what we're told, because Ma put a lot of work into us, and we're here to save the planet.

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 3:10:49 PM

Author 0
Nels Wight

Author 2581
(Member since Sep 3, 2006)
Great reading, Michael-as though from an angel's tongue.

Arundhati (Suzanna A) has been my lifelong heroine , at least as

long as I've been familiar with her prose and thought. She was

born in India a few days before our oldest daughter, Heidi, joined our family...and one and a half year before the youngest,

Evangeline Allegra. Three blessings within a couple years, yes!

Wikipedia tells me that Suzanna Arundhati will become sixty

this coming November and I'll celebrate, purchasing a kilogram

of Assam tea.


Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 11:22:35 AM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Thanks, Nels. I too am a great admirer. As you may know, Arundhati often appears on "Democracy Now." She's so insightful, fearless, direct, and eloquent.

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 12:32:39 PM

Author 0
Marta Steele

Author 8481
(Member since Nov 1, 2007)
Dear Mike, As always, your homilies stimulate and inspire. If kings are shepherds, then we are sheep--and that's a big problem. We are sheep. Are we like sheep? asks Handel in The Messiah. And who is being served but Mammon? Kings were shepherds in ancient Greece, too, poimenes laon. Today I read that doctors are saying there may be no vaccine possible for covid19. This "after" world: will there be anyone left to stumble through it? We may be walking around in masks forever, and rubber gloves, an accurate view of "breathe no evil, touch no evil"? And Mammom may laugh and gloat. In other words, please continue to prophesy along these lines. What "after" will we return to? How many people will have to die first as Trump advises us to mainline Chlorox? Good work. Jesus is speaking through you!

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 1:42:39 PM

Author 0
