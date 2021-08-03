 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Reseda Neighborhood Council asks City for Help

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 503224
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Carl Petersen
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

(Image by Reseda Neighborhood Council)   Details   DMCA
e district just give them whatever they want? I understand it's a law, but isn't there a law to protect our BIPOC communities from gentrification? They don't have the same demographics as Shirley and isn't that part of PROP 39? Someone should expose their real demographics." - Erick, a parent at Shirley Elementary

As the co-location of Shirley Avenue Elementary School enters its second year the students of this public school are about to lose even more space. Despite the fact that Citizens of the World missed its enrollment projections during the last year, it is requesting that the LAUSD provide it with two additional classrooms this year. The district plans to comply despite the fact that as of June 7, 2021, the charter-school chain has a past-due balance of $974,629.67 for overallocation penalties going back to 2016. These are assessed when a charter school requests space for more students than it actually enrolls. While Citizens of the World claims to have a substantial waiting list, these penalties were assessed at each of the three campuses that they were operating prior to the 2019-20 school year.

With the S hirley communities' pleas for help to the LAUSD being ignored, the Reseda Neighborhood Council has asked the City of Los Angeles to intervene. In a letter dated June 27, 2021, the council has brought "the inequitable colocation happening at the Shirley Avenue Elementary School" to the attention of the Arts, Parks, Health, Education, and Neighborhoods Committee of the Los Angeles City Council. The Reseda council noted that the Shirley co-location has taken classrooms "used for special-education services... music, dance, computer and robotics programs" and given them to Citizens of the World Charter School. Ending the colocation would return classrooms desperately needed as this primarily BIPOC school community recovers from the "unprecedented disruptions" to education caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 21, 2021, the Northridge East Neighborhood Council (NENC) voted to support the Reseda Council's letter. The motion passed unanimously. Included in the information presented to the NENC during consideration of this matter was the demographic information for both Shirley Avenue Elementary School and Citizens of the World West Valley:


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
While Shirley serves a much higher percentage of students with disabilities (17%) than Citizens of the World (9%), the co-location has made it more difficult for the public school to provide the services that these students need. The rooms transferred to the privately operated charter school were previously used for speech and occupational therapy in quiet settings that made them more effective. They must now share space with other programs.


(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA
This demographic data also shows that Citizens of the World is not fulfilling their mission "to reflect their surrounding communities and the larger communities in terms of race, ethnicity and socioeconomic status." While 43% of the Citizens of the World West Valley students are white, only 5.5% of the Shirley student body are classified this way. Only 21% of the charter school's students are Socioeconomically Disadvantaged. For the students who have been displaced, 85% fall into this category.

While the City of Los Angeles has no operational control over the district, the council members do hold substantial influence. They must end their silence on this subject and stand up for the members of their community who are being harmed by PROP-39 co-locations.

Carl Petersen is a parent advocate for students with special education needs and for public education. He is an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council and serves as the Education Chair. As a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race, he was endorsed by Network for Public Education (NPE) Action. Dr. Diane Ravitch has called him "a valiant fighter for public schools in Los Angeles." For links to his blogs, please visit www.ChangeTheLAUSD.com. Opinions are his own.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Carl Petersen Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a " (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Make it a Headline When Trump Actually Tells the Truth

California Senate Candidate Alison Hartson on Education

Three Headlines That Got Buried Last Week

Bright Shiny Objects: Trump's Real Art is Diverting Attention

If Money Continues to Talk, We're Screwed

Finding Hope in Florida

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 