OpEdNews Op Eds

Republicans, turn the tables with Medicare-For-All

By       Message Jean Hay Bright     Permalink
Psst. Hey, Mitch. Want to keep your job as Senate Majority Leader? Want to stop all those annoying protests at all those Town Hall meetings? Want to hold the House and Senate in the 2018 elections?

Of course, you say. But the Republicans MUST keep their promise to do away with Obamacare. And you have to keep the insurance companies happy. And you have to be fiscally responsible. You know, not like the Democrats.

Mitch, there is a great way for you to keep all those promises AND get re-elected. And the Democrats are doing everything they can to keep you from realizing it.

The way you do it is for the Republican House and Senate to pass Medicare-For-All.

Just like "global warming" has become "climate change" because warming is just one of the changing climate dynamics, the same goes for "single-payer" evolving into "Medicare-For-All."

Even now, Medicare is not "single-payer." Lots of insurance companies, like AetnaMedicare, do the paperwork for Medicare-eligible old folks -- accepting claims, determining eligibility, paying medical bills -- for almost the same monthly premiums that straight Medicare charges. And many insurance companies also offer "supplemental" plans, to cover the deductibles and co-pays that the Medicare policies do not. Enacting Medicare-For-All will not put the insurance companies out of business. Far from it.

So, to review -- Medicare-For-All does away with Obamacare. Check.

And it does not put insurance companies out of business. Check.

And as every study has shown, Medicare is fiscally responsible, even though it covers an elderly population segment known for higher medical costs. Check.

Medicare-For-All would of course fold in all those current Medicaid recipients, cover everyone, and still be fiscally responsible. The CBO will back me up on this one; just ask them.

Now for the boots-on-the-ground political reality check.

You, Mitch, Senator McConnell, have finally gotten to the point that even you understand your "Trash Obamacare" bill will not fly. That people, lots of people, are angry at what you've come up with, to the point of screaming at your membership every chance they get. And you have even put out the distasteful concept (to you) that you and yours will have to work with the Democrats to get anything passed.

And what are the Democrats doing? Do they finally see their opening? Does Bernie Sanders drop his long-anticipated Medicare-For-All Health Care Bill into the hopper for the full Senate consideration?

Of course not.

Why? Because the Democrats want to use the GOP's failure to come up with a viable health-care plan as their top election issue next year. They want all those folks screaming at those town hall meetings to vote for the Democrat, any Democrat, because you and yours are not listening to them.

The Democrats will spend the next several months working with you to "tweak" Obamacare, to fix this or that detail that has not worked out. They want to proclaim that they "saved" Obamacare, if for no other reason than to show you could not pull off a "repeal" as promised. They will declare that you care more about insurance company profits than you do about your constituents -- the citizens of the United States.

Writer and political activist Jean Hay Bright is now semi-retired, running an organic farm in Dixmont Maine with her husband David Bright.
 

