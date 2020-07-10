From The Nation

Representative Ilhan Omar was not elected to represent the status quo. The Minnesota Democrat speaks for her constituents, and for a future in which they might know economic, social, and racial justice. That horrifies conservatives.

Good. These are times when it is right and necessary to unsettle those in power, and Omar did just that on Tuesday when she proposed expanding the current debates -- many of which have been amplified by anger over the killing of George Floyd by police officers in Omar's Minneapolis district -- to focus on systemic change that targets unjust economic and political structures.

"We can't stop at criminal justice reform, or policing reform, for that matter," she announced Tuesday. "We are not merely fighting to tear down the systems of oppression in the criminal justice system. We are fighting to tear down systems of oppression that exist in housing, in education, in healthcare, in employment, in the air we breathe."

Omar pulled no punches during an outdoor press conference at Minnesota's state capitol, where she and her allies put their calls for sweeping legislative initiatives -- such as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which has been passed by Democrats in the House of Representatives but is stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate -- in a broader context.

"We must recognize that these systems of oppression are linked. As long as our economy and political systems prioritize profit without considering who is profiting, who is being shut out, we will perpetuate this inequality. So, we cannot stop [with reform of the] criminal justice system," explained the Somali-born refugee, who served in the Minnesota legislature before her election to the House in 2018. "We must begin the work of dismantling the whole system of oppression wherever we find it."

Omar's remarks drew sharp rebukes from Republicans in Washington, D.C., and from their amen corner in the media.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy pushed the hyperbole button and tweeted, "The Democrat Party has given up on America. All they want to do is tear it down."

Donald Trump Jr. demanded to know whether presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden agreed with Omar's argument, and warned, "If Joe Biden wins in November these are the people who will be the thought leaders in the Democrat party. These will be the policies that the Democrats push. Wake up America."

Fox News host Tucker Carlson played Omar's statement about dismantling systems of oppression, labeled her a "vandal" and grumbled, "She hates us."

Senator Marsha Blackburn took things even further. "lhan Omar took an oath to defend and protect the Constitution, not shred it," roared the Tennessee Republican. "Omar and her Marxist comrades are a threat to our Democracy. Omar should resign."

Omar wasn't shredding the Constitution or threatening democracy. She was calling for a more perfect union.

And Omar is not backing off, which ought to be a lesson for progressives in times when half-steps are no longer sufficient.

Instead of doing what Democrats so frequently do when asked about the limits on their political power in an era of divided government, Omar explained that on fundamental questions of right and wrong it is necessary to stand resolutely on the side of justice. "How is it that we are always expected to negotiate ourselves out of the negotiations? How is it that we're expected to negotiate the interests of our communities, the equality for our communities, the justice for our communities out of any sort of legislation that is supposed to move? This is the question that we are always asked. How come you're not compromising? Compromise has brought us here. Compromise has brought the kind of oppressive system that allows for someone like George Floyd to get the life stifled out of him for eight minutes and 46 seconds."

Then Omar turned the discussion toward those who refuse to embrace systematic change in a time when that is precisely what is needed.

