Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Republican voters turn against book learning as the party's enstupiding accelerates

By       Message Daily Kos     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 7/16/17

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by


Trump supporters ARE as dumb as you think!
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Never Trump)   Permission   Details   DMCA

As the Republican base's voters get dumber, their resentment of people and institutions who are not dumb continues to grow.

A majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents (58%) now say that colleges and universities have a negative effect on the country, up from 45% last year. By contrast, most Democrats and Democratic leaners (72%) say colleges and universities have a positive effect, which is little changed from recent years.

That's a 13-point change on the Republican side in just one year--and it happened after years of the number being fairly stable. Why? God only knows, but at this point it's safe to write the whole thing off as a newly aggressive defense of idiocy. We seem to be living in a new golden age for stupidity, as is evidenced by the vapid, ignorant jagoff selected by Republicans as their preferred leader and king, and the Republican-voting public seems to have redoubled on their efforts to defend willful stupidity as a proper lifestyle choice.

Or maybe it's because colleges have not-white people in them. Or maybe it's because Ann Coulter tried to give a talk at one and someone was rude to her, and if there's anything Fox News Republicanism can't stand it's people being rude to their frothing scenery chewers. Who the hell knows?

Republicans, by about eight-to-one (85% to 10%), say the news media has a negative effect. These views have changed little in the past few years.

Republicans have an entire news channel devoted toward defending their point of view and lambasting all others, and it's still not enough to dull their paranoia that the "news media" is forever out to get them, personally, because reasons. That news media, always reporting stupid numbers that disagree with the numbers we want to believe. Those colleges, teaching people which numbers are bigger than other numbers. Oh, how we of the Movement hate them all.

Yes, yes. Now I'm going to be scolded for thinking poorly of the poor, ignorant rubes and hicks of the Republican base because calling mean-spirited, paranoid, racist, willfully-reality-ignoring faux-Christian authoritarian-minded 'Merican jackasses such petty names is very very rude and will make them even more reluctant to see the error of their ignorance-peddling, paranoia-spouting, Jade-Helm-Walmart-tunnel conspiracy-theory-believing ways. Fine, whatever, get on with it.

But a Republican base that believes the first black president is probably a Kenyan because (insert Rush Limbaugh farting noises here) while being convinced that The Entire Worldwide Community Of Scientists is plotting against humanity and only the noble truth-tellers of Ma and Pa Oil Company can defeat them can go straight to hell, postage-paid. This is all while we watch them eagerly support presidential corruption and, just for good measure, foreign espionage efforts so long as Team Red tells them to there's at least some merit in noting for the record that the majority of the party is as dumb as a box of rocks and twice as stubborn.

Is science telling you things you don't want to hear? Declare science the enemy. Is the media reporting news that makes you feel bad inside? Declare the news to be invalid. Is college turning out people who are able to read charts and graphs and numbers on their own without Sean Hannity's shouty explanations as to why Numbers are Bad? Burn them down. That way we will never have to hear bad news again, not now, not when Florida is underwater, not ever.

To be honest, we may have reached the peak of what human civilization can accomplish. There's a case to be made that we'll only be getting dumber from here.

 

- Advertisement -

Funny 1  
View Ratings | Rate It



Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

BREAKING: WikiLeaks Leaks TPP Draft!!!

Climate Change: Don't read this if you don't want to know how bad it is

Mike Pence Is Toast: Anonymous Letter To WaPo Shows The Role Of Eric Prince In Trump-Russia

If You Want Well-Adjusted Children, Bring Them Up Without Religion

A Decent nation Would Have Impeached Bush and Obama

The difference between Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton in one paragraph.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 