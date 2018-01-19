Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit 1 Share on StumbleUpon 3 Tell A Friend 1 (6 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Republican tax reform: principles of ethics and morals be damned

By       Message Michael Payne       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 1/19/18

Author 23439
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)


ethics and morality be damned
(Image by wustl.edu)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
House and Senate Republicans rammed their tax reform plan through Congress and they and President Trump hailed it as a monumental achievement, a great step forward for this country and its people. However, this proclamation is in sharp contrast with the views of many millions of Americans who are highly skeptical and aren't buying into it, not yet.

The provisions of the plan will allow the rich to get richer, corporations will benefit from a massive $1.5 trillion tax cut and the American people will get the crumbs left on the table; some will also end up paying more taxes. The federal deficit will balloon.

Once again, Republicans are trying to peddle the old worn out "trickle down" economic theory that they insist will greatly stimulate growth and create millions of jobs. That's delusional thinking as that theory has been proven totally without merit time and again over past decades. They are using smoke and mirrors techniques to try to dupe the American people into thinking that this plan was designed to largely benefit them. It wasn't.

Why did they have to rush this highly faulted legislation through Congress? Senator Lindsey Graham, when questioned about the reasons, said that it was because the party's major donors made it clear to Republicans that, if they failed to pass tax cut legislation, they would have their campaign donations cut off, a catastrophe for the GOP.

- Advertisement -

Graham further stated that if that would happen, "The party fractures, most GOP incumbents in 2018 will get a severe primary challenge, a lot of them will probably lose, the base will fracture, and the financial contributions will stop; other than that it'll be fine!" He made it crystal clear that this plan was developed in order to keep Republicans in control and save the party from collapsing.

Where is the Republicans' loyalty to the American people? In a choice between doing what it right for them and this country versus the continued accumulation of political donations from wealthy donors, the Republicans did not hesitate to choose the latter.

Republicans are giving the lion's share of the tax cuts to corporations and to the wealthiest Americans. As a result, the federal deficit will take a massive hit, over $1 trillion. And, sad to say, in the end some middle class Americans will actually see their taxes increase. Does anyone think that these politicians even gave one thought to the principles of ethics and morality when developing their plan?

- Advertisement -

Corporations should not have been granted such a generous tax cut with no strings attached. This plan should have included provisions by which tax cuts would only be given to those corporations who actually created new jobs and did not eliminate others in a given year.

A certain minimum number of jobs would have to be created based on the size and type of corporation and other important factors. Of course, there would have to be some type of exception to that rule for companies that had taken specific steps to bring back billions of dollars from their overseas tax havens.

Republicans should have thought much more deeply about what really drives the U.S. economy. It is small businesses with fewer than 500 employees that provide jobs for nearly 60% of the nation's workforce. Secondly, consumer purchasing power constitutes 70% of the economy. The combination of these two entities is the driving force of the U.S. economy. The largest tax cuts should have been for them. But these kinds of facts don't matter to Republicans when donors call the shots.

If Republicans had felt any need to include the principles of ethics and morality in their deliberations the plan would they have come up with such a highly faulted plan? Would they cut Medicare, the program that benefits many millions of Americans, by $500 billion and Medicaid by $1 trillion, over 10 years?

The plan eliminates the Obamacare mandate, a move that expert observers say will cause large increases in premiums for those covered under the program and will result in 13 million Americans losing that medical coverage.

Why include a provision that punishes students who are already weighed down by huge loans by taking away the student loan interest deduction? Why do that to them when they are already struggling to pay extremely high college tuitions?

- Advertisement -

Why in the world would Republicans decide to eliminate medical expense deductions that are so important to families that incur huge medical costs not covered by insurance? That's beyond comprehension.

Sure there are some elements of this legislation that are of some benefit to taxpayers such as a sizable increase in the standard deduction and the child tax credit but, overall, this is a very bad plan. The more Americans hear about this plan the more they will be against it. The media was strongly against it and most economists see it as being very problematic. But Trump and Republicans could care less what anyone thinks.

Oh how different this tax reform bill would be if the principles of ethics and morals would have been given consideration by these Republican politicians when they developed it. If they had there would be a far different plan, one that was fair to all parties; the people of America, corporations, small businesses and, yes, even some of those at the top.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Orwell's "1984" becoming a reality in modern-day America

Heed the Warning Signs; America is Edging Ever Closer to a Societal Implosion

Ethics and Morals in America; an Endangered Species

How Do You Spell Sociopath? G-O-P

The Beginning of the End for the U.S. Dollar as the World Reserve Currency

A U.S. President Defies Congress, the Constitution and the Will of the People; Will Impeachment Follow?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Michael Payne

Become a Fan
Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 80 fans, 432 articles, 2162 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Over the past year the American people have shown their great displeasure with many of the policies and actions taken by Republicans and President Trump, and that's why Democrats have had great success in various state elections across this country. Their attempt to destroy Obamacare was one of them and will come back to bite them.

That misguided, short-sighted move, coupled with this disastrous tax legislation, will serve to lay the groundwork for their political demise, starting when they have to face the wrath of the many millions of Americans who will pay them back for their acts of betrayal in the 2018 elections.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 3:32:29 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
SHESHU BABU

Become a Fan
Author 508944

(Member since May 19, 2017), 129 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Republicans with Trump as their head are doing what they are known for - feed the rich and starve the poor. Their policies are moving on expected lines ...!!

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 4:38:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 