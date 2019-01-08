 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: I Won't Apologize for My Comments About Trump -- I Still Want to Impeach Him

By       Message Democracy Now       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/8/19

Author 84160
- Advertisement -

Original here

Newly elected Democratic Congressmember Rashida Tlaib of Michigan made headlines last week for declaring, "We're going to go in there, and we're going to impeach the motherf***er," in reference to President Donald Trump. Tlaib made the comment at a Washington, D.C., bar, days after she made history last week when she and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota became the first Muslim women sworn in to Congress. Tlaib is part of the most diverse and most female class of representatives in U.S. history. We speak with Rashida Tlaib in Detroit, Michigan.

- Advertisement -
Transcript

This is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.

JUAN GONZÁLEZ: We begin the show with renewed calls for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Democratic Congressmember Brad Sherman of California reintroduced articles of impeachment in the House. Then, Thursday night, newly elected Democratic Congressmember Rashida Tlaib of Michigan made headlines for using a curse to describe the president during a celebration at a bar hours after being sworn in to office.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB: Now, when your son looks at you and says, "Mama, look, you won. Bullies don't win." And I said, "Baby, they don't, because we're going to go in there, and we're going to impeach the [bleep]."

- Advertisement -

AMY GOODMAN: President Trump responded to Tlaib by saying her remarks were, quote, "highly disrespectful to the United States of America," and said Tlaib had "dishonored" herself and her family.

Meanwhile, newly elected Democratic Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, "Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just 'locker room talk,' but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar. GOP lost entitlement to policing women's behavior a long time ago," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

Well, Congressmember Tlaib made history last week when she and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota became the first Muslim women sworn in to Congress. Congressmember Tlaib is Palestinian-American. Omar is Somali-American. They are part of the most diverse and most female class of representatives in U.S. history.

To talk about impeachment, the government shutdown and more, we are joined by Congressmember Rashida Tlaib in Detroit, Michigan, the community she represents.

Welcome back to Democracy Now!, Congressmember Tlaib. Well, if you can start off by explaining your comments that night, Thursday, when you called the president an MFer.

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB: Well, I can tell you, you know, I am a person that every -- people that do really know me well know that I'm extremely passionate about fighting for my families and the residents back home. And I can tell you, here in my community, the only thing that I probably didn't want to happen is to distract us. We are currently in a government shutdown. I want to focus on that. I want to get us -- really start driving the message out there about the human impact that the government shutdown has.

- Advertisement -

Look, you know, I'm my authentic self, Amy. This is who I am. And people want some -- you know, they always want people that are real and human. But at the same time, I don't want us to be deterred or distracted by what's important right now, which is accountability for the president of the United States, which is to get us back open and functional as a government. There's so much work to be done. And I didn't expect this kind of, you know, attention and maybe attacks on what I said, although I still want to impeach him.

AMY GOODMAN: They have demanded that you apologize. What's your comment?

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB: Look, one of the things that I think is really important is the fact that I, you know, know that this is a teachable moment. I understand that I'm a member of Congress now. But I am also a person that is angry and upset with the conduct of my president, of a conduct of a person that -- you know, what's happening at the borders, as a person that is Muslim in America, what is being said about my faith. There's so much there. And I'm passionate, and I'm upset. But I won't apologize for being upset or angry.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Democracy Now!  is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Pioneering the largest public media collaboration in the U.S., Democracy Now! is broadcast on (more...)
 

Democracy Now Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

After Trip to Gaza, Anthony Bourdain Accused World of Robbing Palestinians of Their Basic Humanity

Glenn Greenwald: Why the Obama Administration's Persecution of Bradley Manning Should Terrify Us All

Julian Assange on WikiLeaks, Bradley Manning, Cypherpunks, Surveillance State, from DemocracyNow

Bernie Sanders on Resisting Trump, Why the Democratic Party is an "Absolute Failure" & More

Seymour Hersh: Obama "Cherry-Picked" Intelligence on Syrian Chemical Attack to Justify U.S. Strike

Seymour Hersh Details Explosive Story on Bin Laden Killing & Responds to White House, Media Backlash

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 