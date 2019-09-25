 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Reject false solutions to climate crisis: Manila initiative on rights of climate migrants gives hope

Bobby Ramakant CNS (Citizen News Service)

Beyond Labels, Beyond Borders global meet on #ClimateMigrantsRightsNow
Beyond Labels, Beyond Borders global meet on #ClimateMigrantsRightsNow
(Image by CNS (Citizen News Service citizen-news.org))   Details   DMCA

The writing is on the wall: rich countries, whose wealth and progress is at the cost of resource exploitation of conquered nations and the unabated combustion of fossil fuels for energy, must bear the onus of climate action. However, commitments from these governments have been lacking owing to a refusal to acknowledge their moral responsibilities and ecological debt, as well as due to strong lobbying of corporations.

As corporations and financial institutions stand to benefit from the status quo, governments and international bodies are predisposed to favour proposals to operate on a "business as usual" scenario by employing false solutions to the climate crisis.

"We strongly oppose these measures as they do not address the real causes of climate change and threaten to derail the little progress we have made in solving this catastrophe" states Manila Initiative on rights of climate migrants, adopted at the International Solidarity Conference on the Rights of Climate Migrants (Beyond Labels, Beyond Borders) in Manila, Philippines.

Hardships continue for typhoon Haiyan affected people

"When it comes to climate change, Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world. Five years after typhoon Haiyan (also known as super typhoon Yolanda) people are still living in makeshift tents, people still have no livelihood - there is really an evidence of government neglect. On the other hand, because of typhoon Haiyan there was massive international humanitarian relief to the extent that Philippines was struggling to absorb the relief pouring in from around the world. This relief was not going directly to the people most affected but leaked out due to corruption. Struggle and hardships continue for those affected communities even after five years now. No one is taking the responsibility and calling for accountability on what will happen to climate migrants after the relief has gone" rightly points out Tetet Nera Lauron, Advisor to Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, that joined forces with Kalikasan, International Migrants Alliance and Asian People's Movement on Debt and Development to host #ClimateMigrantsRightsNow global meet.

One struggle, many fronts!

"We tried to build upon our networks, to help facilitate other co-organizers from different communities develop the agenda, take ownership of the process and join forces to organize #BeyondLabelsBeyondBorders meet. We tried to bring people leading the climate, development, migration and other areas around the same conversation on #ClimateMigrantsRightsNow. One struggle, many fronts! We are all here for comprehensive restructuring of our societies, economies, but there are some specificities related to specific issues - but together we could join forces to develop coherence on linking key issues around climate change induced migration" shared Tetet Nera Lauron in an exclusive interview with CNS (Citizen News Service).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism.
