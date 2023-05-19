 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 5/19/23

Regulatory Capture Won't Stop the Singularity

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Thomas Knapp

Artificial intelligence prompt completion by dalle mini.
Artificial intelligence prompt completion by dalle mini.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Prompt by JPxG, model by Boris Dayma, upscaler by Xintao Wang, Liangbin Xie et al.)   Details   Source   DMCA

In a May 15 talk in Toronto, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman called for a "global licensing and regulatory framework" for artificial intelligence (AI). As I write this, he's preparing to offer similar recommendations in testimony before a US Senate subcommittee.

The whole idea of "regulating AI" fails on at least three levels.

Level One: Regulation wouldn't prevent the development of AI to some notional "singularity" point beyond which it surpassed (and could, if it chose, control or even destroy humankind). If that's going to happen, it's going to happen no matter what we do.

Level Two: Even a "global" regulatory framework wouldn't work -- some regimes would openly ignore it, others would secretly evade it, and the regimes which did the best job of ignoring/evading it would enjoy the benefits of AI before, and to a greater degree than, other regimes.

Level Three: Regulation would be VERY effective at one, and only one, thing: Protecting the current big players (like, say, OpenAI) from competition. Any set of government AI regulators would consist of "experts" in the field -- "experts" on their way to or from lucrative jobs in the very industry they'd be regulating. If you don't believe me, just look for yourself at any other highly regulated field (securities, aviation, and "defense," to name three) and at the revolving doors between the regulatory authorities and the regulated industries.

If regulation won't stop technological singularity -- and the accompanying obsolescence or even extinction of humankind -- what will?

Nothing.

"Unfortunately," J. Mauricio Gaona writes at The Hill, "AI singularity is already underway. ... the use of unsupervised learning algorithms (such as Chat-GPT3 and BARD) show that machines can do things that humans do today. These results, along with AI's most ambitious development yet (AI empowered through quantum technology), constitute the last warning to humanity: Crossing the line between basic optimization and exponential optimization of unsupervised learning algorithms is a point of no return that will inexorably lead to AI singularity. "

I'm not sure why Gaona considers that "unfortunate," or why his recommendation is the same as Altman's -- ineffectual government regulation that won't prevent it.

We've been hurtling toward the "singularity" for at least 3.3 million years, ever since one of our ancestor hominins (probably Australopithecus or Kenyanthropus) started using tools to make their work easier.

Over those millions of years, we've continuously improved our tools ... and our tools have continuously improved us. We're not really the same animal we were before the automobile, let alone before the wheel. We can do things our grandparents, and those hominins, never dreamed of.

Once we started developing tools that could crack nuts better than us, speak across greater distances than us, travel faster than us, etc., it was inevitable that we'd eventually develop tools which could think better than us.

And having now done that, we'll have to accept the consequences. Which may not be wholly negative. Maybe our AI descendants will like us and choose to assist us in continuing to improve our lives, instead of merely superseding us.

Rate It | View Ratings

Thomas Knapp Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

2020: I'm So Sick of Superlatives

America Doesn't Have Presidential Debates, But It Should

Hypocrisy Alert: Republicans Agreed with Ocasio-Cortez Until About One Minute Ago

Chickenhawk Donald: A Complete and Total Disgrace

Finally, Evidence of Russian Election Meddling ... Oh, Wait

The Nunes Memo Only Partially "Vindicates" Trump, But it Fully Indicts the FBI and the FISA Court

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend