Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Reflections on Iranian protests, assessing potential for conflict with US, Israel and Saudi Arabia

By       Message Dave Lefcourt       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/10/18

Author 40828
- Advertisement -

From youtube.com: Tehranis share economic grievances as protests rage across Iran The streets of Iran's capital have been relatively quiet as protests hit much of the country, but Tehranis still have plenty to complain about and demand action from the government. {MID-225181}
Tehranis share economic grievances as protests rage across Iran The streets of Iran's capital have been relatively quiet as protests hit much of the country, but Tehranis still have plenty to complain about and demand action from the government.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: AFP news agency)   Permission   Details   DMCA

People in Tehran during recent protests

What's really going on with the recent protests in Iran? It's not exactly clear and straight forward.

- Advertisement -

Apparently the Iranian people do have legitimate grievances. Unconfirmed reports have inflation at some 40% with youth unemployment hovering above 30%.

The protests have been widespread in a number of Iranian cities not just Tehran.

There's been a crackdown by the regime of some social media-the biggest criticism coming from the US corporate MSM-banning a site that was inciting readers to commit acts of violence urging people to throw Molotov cocktails and smash windows, which significantly has been left out of those MSM reports.

- Advertisement -

There's been suspicion of agent-provocateurs stirring up crowds to commit violence and condemning the regime-which is of course a CIA specialty along with the Israeli Mossad-but there has been no real confirmation as yet.

The best assessments this writer has read and heard was an article, "Iran's Protests & Why They Failed," [1] by Sayed Mostafa Mousavi, a Human rights and political activist based in Tehran and a podcast interview [2] conducted by Margaret Flowers and Kevin Zeese with Mostafa Afzalzadeh, an independent journalist and documentary filmmaker based in Tehran.

Mousavi sees the protests numbering in the hundreds, nowhere near the hundreds of thousands in 2009 protesting the legitimacy of the re-election of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

He sees the protests as not focused combining legitimate grievances of high inflation and youth unemployment mixed in with condemnation of the regime and sporadic cases of violence. He also sees the protests winding down from a week ago.

The podcast interview with Afzalzadeh gives a first-hand look of the protests confirming much of what Mousavi writes in his piece.

Juxtapose these reflections on the ground in Iran with what we get from the US corporate MSM i.e. the regime is cracking down on social media and over-reacting to violence causing some deaths to protesters; without revealing any direct knowledge from their investigative reporters on the ground-there aren't any-just accusations and insinuations that substitute for any factual reporting.

- Advertisement -

The "Donald" supports the protests but this buffoon spouts and tweets anything that comes into his head as there is no evidence he has any historical knowledge of Iran other than being against the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran which he wants reversed. That the deal was a UN Security Council international agreement with the US a signatory and can't unilaterally break without going against the UN Charter and in direct opposition to the other signatories Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany which sees Iran in basic compliance and want the deal to continue seems to elude the self important narcissist in the White House.

Include Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as the only other opponents against the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and we see a pattern of the world's greatest aggressors in league with each other against Iran which the rest of the world can't fail to see.

Getting back to the protests, for what it's worth here's my assessment on them and the potential for conflict:

There seems to be legitimate grievances by the Iranian people over high inflation and youth unemployment.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 