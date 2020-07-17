 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Rededication to Democracy

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 75660
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan

Image from Twitter User MelvinNudelman
Image from Twitter User MelvinNudelman
(Image by Twitter User MelvinNudelman)   Details   DMCA

The beginnings of our nation are annually celebrated on the 4th of July. It is also a time to revisit, reconsider and rededicate ourselves to the basic principles and ideas of the Declaration of Independence first publicly read on July 4th, 1776.

That Declaration of Independence was the very heart of the American Revolution. It was the basis of the democracy formed to replace English tyranny and its rule by an aristocratic elite.

We have sometimes been less than faithful to some of the principles of that declaration. However, over the last half century, culminating in the excesses of the last four years, we have watched a consistent dismantling of our democracy, our basic governance, our sense of justice and community and any sense of equality. We have witnessed the basic structures built to protect our citizens and our basic democracy abandoned and replaced by structures built only to keep an economic aristocracy permanently in power.

Let's revisit some of the segments of that declaration:

It first declared that human beings have--"certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly, all experience hath shown, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."

It identified fundamental problems that would require change; such a--"abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments: "

It also identified what makes a poor ruler--"A Prince, whose character is thus marked by every act which may define a Tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of a free People."

It identified a dysfunctional government--"They too have been deaf to the voice of justice and of consanguinity."

And finally, there is the call to action--"And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the Protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor."

This is a document about making a necessary and fundamental change when conditions become to intolerable and unjust for the human hope for democracy to survive.

To paraphrase another old saying "Now is the time for all citizens to come to the aid of their country".

The only question is how applicable is all of this to our current situation?

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Climate Reality Project Advocate, author, writer, video blogger and retired educator and empowerment consultant. I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future..

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Hostile Takeover of America

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Working America

Political Choices-Election 2020

Self-Determination and Democracy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Author 75660
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 22 articles, 26 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

These are devolving into times of tyranny.

Submitted on Friday, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:58:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 