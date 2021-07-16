Reckoning and Reparations in Afghanistan

The U.S. government owes reparations to the civilians of Afghanistan for the past 20 years of war and brutal impoverishment.

Earlier this week, 100 Afghan families from Bamiyan, a rural province of central Afghanistan mainly populated by the Hazara ethnic minority, fled to Kabul. They feared Taliban militants would attack them in Bamiyan.

Over the past decade, I've gotten to know a grandmother who recalls fleeing Talib fighters in the 1990s, just after learning that her husband had been killed. Then, she was a young widow with five children, and for several agonizing months two of her sons were missing. I can only imagine the traumatized memories that spurred her to again flee her village today. She is part of the Hazara ethnic minority and hopes to protect her grandchildren.

President Ghani's government has encouraged the formation of "Uprising" militias to help protect the country. Immediately, people began questioning how the Afghan government could support new militias when it already lacks ammunition and protection for thousands of Afghan National Defense Forces and local police who have fled their posts.

The main backer of the Uprising Forces, it seems, is the formidable National Directorate of Security, whose main sponsor is the CIA.



Some militia groups have raised money through imposing "taxes" or outright extortion. Others turn to other countries in the region, all of which reinforces cycles of violence and despair.





