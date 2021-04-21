Ramsey Clark Described His Government As Humanity's Ever More Threatening and Treacherous Enemy



Ramsey Clark at press conference before Hancock 38 Drone Resisters Trial by Syracuse Peace Council from flickr Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike

(Image by Syracuse Peace Council from flickr) Details DMCA



During this time in which many of us are still mourning the recent passing of former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark it seems appropriate to reflect on Ramsey's many warnings to humanity,

'The government of Americans will lie, deceive, kill, do whatever it must to dominate'

In 1986, former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark described his government, the government of the United States of America, as humanity's ever more threatening and treacherous enemy and his warning is more valid and scary than ever,

"The consistent underlying psychology of the United States, which has held the lead in nuclear war capability and capacity throughout these 40 [now 75] years, should be understandable to anyone who has ever known a violent neighborhood bully. The government of Americans means to have its way through the use and threatened to use of superior force. It will lie. It will deceive. It will kill. It will escalate the threat and use of force to the highest level it dares. It will bluff, dangerous as that can be. It will do whatever is must to dominate. It does this in the face of the fact that its very preparation for a nuclear war may destroy all life. American war planners busily devised strategies for crippling the Soviet Union with revealing names like BROILER, FROLIC, SIZZLE, SHAKEDOWN, DROPSHOT, and VULTURE. The number of Soviet targets to be destroyed grew in number from 20 cities in December 1945 to 200 cities in 1949 and to 3261 total targets by 1957. The number of times the use of nuclear weapons has been contemplated by Americans is unbearable.

What is to be said of leaders with the mental acuity and moral perceptions revealed by these disclosed words and deeds? They are at best enemies of life without understanding. Psychologically, they disconnect all feeling for the beauty of the planet -- a rose, an impala in motion, a baby's hand, a Confucian analect, a Bach cantata, a parable of Jesus, pilgrims bathing in the Ganges, a crowd watching a soccer game in Rio, the subway in Moscow, the skyline in Manhattan. They cannot think or feel about the human meaning of what they do.

A single Trident II submarine can inflict more death than all prior wars in history. Twenty-four missiles, launched while submerged, each with seventeen independently targeted, maneuverable nuclear warheads five times more powerful than the atom bomb that destroyed Nagasaki, can travel 5,000 nautical miles to strike within 300 feet of 408 predetermined targets. Nuclear winter might follow even if no other weapons are used.

No nation or individual can be permitted to possess the power to destroy the world. An imperative need is for an informed and active public struggling for its right to survive. Public ignorance and apathy is "as much a concern for survival of the specie as the unthinkable power to destroy the world wielded by a few men in a mindless manner"

The above quoted text of warnings from former US Attorney General Ramsey Clark, is excepted from his foreword to theoretical physicist Micho Kaku's 1986 published, 'To Win a Nuclear War: The Pentagon's Secret War Plans.' The authors of this book, both university physicists, document how the nuclear policy of the U.S.A. has not been one of deterrence as publicly stated, but rather has been one of threatening the use of nuclear weapons. Though Kaku's book was first published in 1986, the frightening policy it described has been widely documented elsewhere over and over again, ever since right up to today.

'Public ignorance and apathy is a concern for survival of the specie'

Putting Ramsey's public warning in context, we can note that now, just like before WW I and WW II, humanity is ignoring the race to develop ever more sophisticated weapons of mass destruction, and ignoring the government of the United States of America propagandizing a desperate need for adversarial confrontation, and plausibly, or even probably, world war - but this time, a war of possible apocalyptic finality.





Missing from occasional mild mannered academic sounding televised discussions of assumptions and conjecture about probabilities of nuclear conflict is the brutal reality that humanity is, and has been, constantly suffering the psychopathic criminal insanity of world ruling speculative banking investors in war, whose management tortures the world with profitable genocides and an impoverishment of life for a devilishly exploited near majority of its inhabitants.





These USA and beyond ruling powerful speculative banking investors in war, through their control over public information and education,[see lengthily article: Worldwide Propaganda Network Built by the C.I.A. 12/26/1977, The New York Times[1]] have largely managed to put the consciences of their audience asleep to the ongoing genocidal wars and covert violence Martin Luther King Jr. said were meant to maintain unjust predatory investments on three continents. (Ramsey once showed us his treasured manuscript of King's 'Beyond Vietnam - a Time to Break Silence' sermon given him by King himself.)





Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).