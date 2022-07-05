Rabindranath Tagore: Poetry to Soothe the Soul

Exclusive to OpEd News: Life Arts 7/5/2022 at 1:51 AM EDT H3'ed 7/5/22

Gitanjali 35 (Song Offerings 35)

by Rabindranath Tagore

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;

Where knowledge is free;

Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls;

Where words come out from the depth of truth;

Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;

Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).