Rabindranath Tagore: Poetry to Soothe the Soul

Meadow
(Image by Pixabay: spirit111) Details DMCA
Gitanjali 35 (Song Offerings 35)
by Rabindranath Tagore
Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high;
Where knowledge is free;
Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls;
Where words come out from the depth of truth;
Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection;
Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit;
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).