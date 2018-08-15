Quislings and Deplorables

- Advertisement -

In 1974 patriotic Republican members of Congress put country before party by telling their president IF he did not resign, he would be impeached. Though deeply flawed, Nixon was an intelligent and capable man -- the last Republican president who cared about the poor, according to Ralph Nader. But because of his involvement in the Watergate break-in and its cover-up, his colleagues decided he must go.

TODAY we have a president former Republican strategist Steve Schmidt calls the "Super Nova of Ignorance" and former Secretary of State General Colin Powel wrote, is a "national disgrace" and an "international pariah," a man who is in no way fit for office and who embarrassed the United States in front of the whole world at Helsinki. He is clearly obstructing justice by his words and tweets, yet Congress does nothing! Instead of being a "check" on the president as is its purpose, the Nunes tape has proven that he and other congressional Republicans believe their duty is to protect, not constrain, this worst of all presidents!

Trump has destroyed America's reputation. World-wide approval of the United States has gone down over twenty points since Trump became president. Obama enjoyed a 79% approval rating in England. Trump's approval rating was 22% -- 57 points less --and that was BEFORE he insulted both the Prime Minister AND the Queen!! Brits, like the overwhelming majority of the worlds people, believe he is an idiot and WE are idiots for having elected him! His tax cuts have already added $1.5 trillion to the debt. His tariffs are costing jobs and will bankrupt untold numbers of farmers. His policies are destroying the environment and by allowing carcinogenic products to be approved or, in the case of asbestos, to be reintroduced (to Russia's benefit, I might add) he is putting the health of Americans at risk.

The majority of people he has surrounded himself with are either incompetent, criminal or both. Yet this Republican Congress keeps pretending Trump is a normal president who knows what he is doing! Trump stood beside his "boss" Vlad last month in an attitude of "slobbering servility" -- Schmidt's words again -- and gave "aid and comfort to the enemy" -- the very definition of treason -- by taking a KGB agent's word over that of the men HE appointed to head our intelligence agencies!! Trump looked weak! His advisors prepared 100 pages of advice for his summit with Putin, but instead of reading them, he traveled to Turnberry, his Scottish property, to collect $70,000 from we taxpayers. The expense we incurred because he played golf there.

I called my senator, Senator Grassley, this morning, the morning that President Trump called his former staffer, Omarosa, a "dog." Grassley has been in the Senate forever. He does NOT have to run for re-election until 2024. He has NOTHING to lose by condemning Trump. I told him 'Anyone who tweets like Trump does is NOT a president. NO PERSON who calls ANYONE a "dog" or insults and demeans people the way Trump does every day is worthy of the office. When are you going to do something about it?' And then I went on. And on. Loosely quoted,

'Trump is using his position to illegally enrich himself and his family. He is bankrupting the country. Every day he lies about everything and every day he proves he knows nothing about anything. His business deals have been unethical and fraudulent, and he has used his charity as a personal piggy bank. He has been accused of sexual assault by nearly 20 women and has bragged about it on tape. He committed treason in front of the world in Helsinki. What was it you impeached Clinton for again?? It wasn't treason!! It wasn't incompetence!! As I recall, Republicans wanted Clinton investigated over ONE questionable business deal in which he LOST money. And when that didn't pan out, they told Starr to keep digging until he found something, anything that would justify Congress impeaching him. How many fraudulent business deals has Trump been involved in? How many lawsuits filed against him has he settled?? None of those, apparently, are worthy of the same kind of congressional investigation. Neither are you Republicans investigating the fact that Trump is using his office to enrich himself by ignoring the Emoluments Clause, although, thankfully, other entities are investigating this illegal use of his office.

'Trump's words and actions demean the presidency. They demean the country. They demean the Republican party. And when you, his fellow Republicans, do not stand against him -- do not act to condemn him and remove such a despicable human being from the highest office in the land -- YOU are complicit in his behavior. You and your party don't deserve the offices you have been elected to any more than he does!! As Republican historian Bruce Bartlett said, "The Republican Party needs to die. It's already a zombie. It's brain dead."

