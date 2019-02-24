 
 
Life Arts

Quilts: An Art Form that is Healing and Inspiring

Quilts were once primarily utilitarian bedcoverings, but they have evolved into an exciting art form. In addition, according to a study published in the Journal of Public Health, quilting can enhance "cognitive, emotional and social wellbeing." And looking at these gorgeous works of art is joyful inspiration for the soul! Quilts shown here were exhibited at the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival. They offer a flavor of what event-goers can expect from the upcoming show. The 30th annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, February 28-March 3, 2019, in Hampton, Virginia, will feature over 700 quilts and garments on display.

Source of LIfe by Hollis Chatelain
Source of LIfe by Hollis Chatelain
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Source of LIfe (detail) by Hollis Chatelain. Skin was constructed from recycled denim jeans.
Source of LIfe (detail) by Hollis Chatelain. Skin was constructed from recycled denim jeans.
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA
Happy by Robbi Joy Eklow
Happy by Robbi Joy Eklow
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Alpaca's Salad by Barbara McKie, thread work on top of a photo printed on fabric.
Alpaca's Salad by Barbara McKie, thread work on top of a photo printed on fabric.
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Pinball Wizard (3rd Place, Traditional) by Marilyn Badger
Pinball Wizard (3rd Place, Traditional) by Marilyn Badger
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Erin (Honorable Mention, Innovative) by Sandy Curran
Erin (Honorable Mention, Innovative) by Sandy Curran
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Morada by Mary Menzer
Morada by Mary Menzer
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Dineh (Navajo) Madonna by Denise Havlan
Dineh (Navajo) Madonna by Denise Havlan
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Floral Explosion by Paula B Entin
Floral Explosion by Paula B Entin
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Hope by Christy Gray
Hope by Christy Gray
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

A Beautiful Death (awarded Best Interpretation of Theme) by Ann Harwell
A Beautiful Death (awarded Best Interpretation of Theme) by Ann Harwell
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

River Mumma by Donette A. Cooper
River Mumma by Donette A. Cooper
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Lepidopteran #5 (1st Place, Innovative) by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry
Lepidopteran #5 (1st Place, Innovative) by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

An Interrupted Still LIfe by Pam L Seaberg
An Interrupted Still LIfe by Pam L Seaberg
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Bake America Great Again by Sheila H. Reiss
Bake America Great Again by Sheila H. Reiss
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Bake America Great Again (detail) by Sheila H. Reiss
Bake America Great Again (detail) by Sheila H. Reiss
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Liberty's Forgotten Words by Laura Fogg
Liberty's Forgotten Words by Laura Fogg
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Election 2016, A Dark Night by Ana Conceicao
Election 2016, A Dark Night by Ana Conceicao
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Together We Stand, by Laura Fogg
Together We Stand, by Laura Fogg
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing by Kay Little
Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing by Kay Little
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing (detail) by Kay Little
Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing (detail) by Kay Little
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing by Kay Little (description)
Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing by Kay Little (description)
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

'I think it pisses God off...' by Delilah Armstrong
'I think it pisses God off...' by Delilah Armstrong
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Rejoice (Best Longarm Machine Workmanship award) by Molly Hamilton-McNally
Rejoice (Best Longarm Machine Workmanship award) by Molly Hamilton-McNally
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Reflections on Water (3rd Place Wall Quilt) by Sandra L Mollon
Reflections on Water (3rd Place Wall Quilt) by Sandra L Mollon
(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler)   Details   DMCA

Quilt entries compete in Traditional, Innovative and Wall Quilt Categories as well as for the "Best of Show" title, with over $19,000 in prizes The Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, is the largest quilt event on the Eastern Seaboard, will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, in Hampton, Virginia, February 28-March 3, 2019.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie.
 

