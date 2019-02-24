Quilts: An Art Form that is Healing and Inspiring

- Advertisement -

Quilts were once primarily utilitarian bedcoverings, but they have evolved into an exciting art form. In addition, according to a study published in the Journal of Public Health, quilting can enhance "cognitive, emotional and social wellbeing." And looking at these gorgeous works of art is joyful inspiration for the soul! Quilts shown here were exhibited at the 2018 Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival. They offer a flavor of what event-goers can expect from the upcoming show. The 30th annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, February 28-March 3, 2019, in Hampton, Virginia, will feature over 700 quilts and garments on display.



Source of LIfe by Hollis Chatelain

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Source of LIfe (detail) by Hollis Chatelain. Skin was constructed from recycled denim jeans.

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -



Happy by Robbi Joy Eklow

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -



Alpaca's Salad by Barbara McKie, thread work on top of a photo printed on fabric.

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Pinball Wizard (3rd Place, Traditional) by Marilyn Badger

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Erin (Honorable Mention, Innovative) by Sandy Curran

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -



Morada by Mary Menzer

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Dineh (Navajo) Madonna by Denise Havlan

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Floral Explosion by Paula B Entin

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Hope by Christy Gray

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





A Beautiful Death (awarded Best Interpretation of Theme) by Ann Harwell

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





River Mumma by Donette A. Cooper

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Lepidopteran #5 (1st Place, Innovative) by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





An Interrupted Still LIfe by Pam L Seaberg

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Bake America Great Again by Sheila H. Reiss

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Bake America Great Again (detail) by Sheila H. Reiss

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Liberty's Forgotten Words by Laura Fogg

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Election 2016, A Dark Night by Ana Conceicao

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Together We Stand, by Laura Fogg

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing by Kay Little

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing (detail) by Kay Little

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Lady Liberty Weeps: Her Plaque has Gone Missing by Kay Little (description)

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





'I think it pisses God off...' by Delilah Armstrong

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Rejoice (Best Longarm Machine Workmanship award) by Molly Hamilton-McNally

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA





Reflections on Water (3rd Place Wall Quilt) by Sandra L Mollon

(Image by photo by Meryl Ann Butler) Details DMCA



Quilt entries compete in Traditional, Innovative and Wall Quilt Categories as well as for the "Best of Show" title, with over $19,000 in prizes The Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, is the largest quilt event on the Eastern Seaboard, will be at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, in Hampton, Virginia, February 28-March 3, 2019.