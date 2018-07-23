 
 
Putting on our Thinking Caps, or kissing our asses goodbye.

By Daniel Geery

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/23/18

Three relatively short videos here, click here all worth the watch. I promptly add, "critically so."

As much as I don't like sweeping generalizations, it certainly seems Americans have gone insane. I'm glad to see so many exceptions, of course, and hence this link to encourage others to "put on their thinking caps."

My short synopsis of relatively recent happenings:

Bernie is wildly winning the Democratic Primaries. People are crawling out of the woodwork and off their couches to see him and cheer him on.

Hillary and her long armed octopus-like political allies don't like this.

HRC and her army of cohort cockroaches decide to put a prompt and mighty lid on that.

Bernie caves in quickly, does a 180 degree turn, and is happily propping up Hillary, effectively renouncing everything we thought he stood for.

The scorned lady and cohorts are stunned, shocked and horrified when some evidently crazed loudmouth, promising many things, most of them insane, actually wins via electoral votes and people fed up with the establishment. Despised by many, absolutely, but at the same time many folks liked his ONE MOST IMPORTANT STANCE--to befriend Russia and re-establish de'tente.

The MSM and others sling mud at him 24/7 for well over a year.

Trump, the aforesaid loudmouth, meets the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and a door is cracked open one millimeter to a possible path for world peace.

The Killing Empire goes "insanely insane," and Trump is transformed into the devil incarnate, in danger of figurative and/or literal assassination.

Americans holler for Trump's blood and head on a platter, over this one hopeful, baby step that just might lead the world's largest nuclear superpowers to peace, conceivably a permanent peace. A peace that might actually be the first shot heard 'round the world, setting the stage for other countries residing on our one and only "pale blue dot" to follow suit.

And then, quite possibly, fighting the largest threat to life on earth that humans have spent two or more centuries creating, namely climate change.

It would be a mighty long shot, akin to shooting a hole in one across two basketball courts, on the one and only shot we could conceivably have.

For anyone seeking a minuscule hole out of the hell we've put ourselves in, I say it's worth the effort.

If not you, who? If not now, when? Many hands make light work and some fraction of the 7.5+ billion members of our species working together are the best chance I can see, short of bending over, putting our heads between our legs, and kissing our asses goodbye.

 

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly
 

j dial

(Member since Nov 9, 2009)


Keep up your good work, Daniel. It can't hurt and it just may help--hope of a butterfly effect to combat the Cassandra feeling.



Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 8:17:19 PM

Daniel Geery

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)


The more butterflies the better; same back to you.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 9:31:54 PM

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Congressional polecats dare not talk about creating, expanding and improving critically needed programs that would help the nation as a whole, lest they be outspent out of a 'career'.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 9:31:59 PM

Michael Dewey

(Member since Feb 15, 2008)


I like the idea of talking to Russia. Though Chump is still sold out to the military complex. Also is sounding like we will get Israel's wanted war with Iran.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 23, 2018 at 10:13:53 PM

