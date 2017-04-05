Refresh  

"Putinism", Through the U.S. Lense

      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Vladimir Putin is the devil incarnate of the present media frenzy supporting all things USA! USA! USA! Having just read a trio of books concerning Putin it is obvious that the lenses through which Putin is viewed has blinders on the side and rose colored tints as a lenses coating. The blinders are those things the authors just do not want to see; the rosy tints are a combination of all things from the U.S. coming up roses, and all things Russian still being post-Soviet red.

All three books have the same common elements, not so much as to what is said, but as to what is not said. What is not said comprises three major topics: economics, militarization, and democracy. And all of what is not said concerns the U.S. and not Russia. The what-is-not-said relies on the mainstream /political media assumptions about the general goodness and lack of evil intentions of the U.S. Russia cannot be discussed without reference to and comparisons to U.S. intentions and actions vis a vis Russia, but also vis a vis the world at large.

Economics

Russia's economy, as seen by all three, is weak and relies solely on petrochemicals for its sustenance. There is little accounting of its lack of national debt, about its increasing purchases of gold (see also China), and the positive actions that the sanctions have had forcing Russia to repatriate and upgrade both its manufacturing and agricultural production. There is - perhaps due to the currency of the events - no mention of Nord Stream 1 and the now in process Nord Stream 2 that circumvents EU Regulations (and the Ukraine) and that the EU has now indicated is not within its jurisdiction.

Relationships with China are generally presented as a problem, while China continues to buy huge amounts of gold, and has agreed to use the Yuan as common exchange currency with hints of a soon to be gold-backed exchange. All the books were written recently enough to account for the sale of Russian gas and oil to China, but none of them mention the current Chinese developments for creating the "One Belt, One Road" system throughout Eurasia, of which Russia plays a significant role as part of the corridor, and as a supplier of materials, technology, and military assistance.

The largest contradiction is the descriptions used of the Ruble being dependent on oil and gas, a "Petro-Ruble" without any comparison to the U.S. Petro-Dollar. Along with this goes bragging rights about how strong the U.S. economy is.

But understand this: the U.S. economy is strong only because of its petrodollar which has the two advantages of being the global reserve currency and, due to this, being able to be printed without end. Behind the petrodollar is the military, which is used along with sanctions to eliminate any potential attempts to circumvent the use of the US$. Just ask Iraq, Libya, and Iran about that aspect - and now the "pivot to Asia" and the aggressive actions against Russia demonstrate where the big interest lies - US$ hegemony globally.

For if the US$ loses its petrodollar/reserve status (as supported by Saudi Arabia) its economy collapses. It produces very little, buys a whole lot, and is in debt over its eyeballs. All its actions, however much couched in terms of freedom and democracy, are targeted towards the maintenance of the current US$ status.

Military

So what is it? Is Russia threatening NATO? Are they being the aggressors? The broken promises of the Gorbachev/Yeltsin era included the encroachment of NATO towards Russian borders and more recently the installation of missile defenses, supposedly against Iran (yeah sure, Iran is going to attack Poland?). After WW II the U.S. occupied - and for all intents and purposes still does - Germany and Japan, creating an axis of containment against both Russia and China - Eurasia - the world island - in general. This is now supported with hundreds of military bases of various components spread through the Greater Middle East and the Asian periphery.

All three authors indicate that NATO's moves are at worst a benign factor, to help the adjoining states with their security and not intended to threaten Russia at all. Only one of the works recognizes the threat NATO poses to Russia, but then awkwardly relates it to the Russian misperception of U.S. intentions. George Kennan is cited twice, first in 1948 on the creation of NATO:

"Why did they [the proponents of a military alliance] wish to divert attention from a thoroughly justified and promising program of economic recovery by emphasizing a danger which did not actually exist but which might indeed be brought into existence by too much discussion of the military balance and by the ostentatious stimulation of a military rivalry?"

And later on in 1997 on the expansion of NATO:

"Expanding NATO would be the most fateful error of American policy in the entire post-cold war era". To impel Russian foreign policy in directions decidedly not to our liking." [1]

Both comments are applicable to today's current affairs. The answer is simple. The U.S. wants domination of the Eurasian continent for its global hegemony and is increasingly desperate to attain this as both Russia and China signal clearly their intentions of creating a multipolar world order.

A long time student/critic/analyst of the American empire and all that entails, having initially focused on Palestine with many articles submitted to Palestine Chronicle.
 

Jim Miles

In a world with so much alternate news, only one of these three books makes the grade as presentable.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 1:14:08 AM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

Thank you for this article. I have been searching for something to get out to my contacts in Google+, Facebook and Twitter.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 8:04:43 AM

David William Pear

Excellent article, imho. I always appreciate recommendations of good reads. In this case, your summary seems more than sufficient to keep me from wasting my time reading the books.

Again, imho, I think you did an excellent job of presenting the realities of Russia without over glorifying Putin. Certainly Putin is a much more thoughtful and wiser leader than the tribe of politicians and presidents produced by the US. That said he is a full fledged member of the world oligarchs, capitalists and neoliberal class.

Putin's neoliberal domestic policies, cutting of social services and the shrinking of the welfare state are causing real discontent within Russia. Low oil prices, a weak Ruble, unemployment, inflation and Russia's spending on its own military industrial complex are starting to bite into Putin popular support.

The US plan of regime change through economic manipulation and a new cold war is hurting the Russian people and it is being reflected on Putin's popularity. Because Russia is now a capitalist system, Putin's hands may be tied on his ability to increase domestic spending, or even his ability to stop cutting it.

The above is what the complaints of "corruption" and "repression" inside Russia are all about. It is real. It is no longer just the small fringe of the usual suspects of dissidents that are complaining. Even Putin's foreign policies in Ukraine and Syria are coming under domestic attack as a "waste" that could be used at home instead.

Of course the US is doing all it can to subvert Putin and to make life hard for Russians too. That, and demonization, is the US pattern that has been used over and over again against those on its enemies list.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 1:54:01 AM

Leslie Johnson

I really do believe that this is a must read. For all the Russia bashing and Putin bashing that is going on here in the states, and our largely ignorant populace, seemingly, buying into it, there definitely is another side to the story. I read Oliver Stone's book...over 700 pages (thankfully, just over a hundred of them were footnotes...ie, it's well documented). That's where I first read of our agreement with Russia that we would not extend NATO countries any further to the east if they would return East Germany to the Germans, which they did. Today, we have NATO countries right up to the Russia border. Are you ready for this? "We shook hands, we didn't sign anything". Well, I call that pretty dang lousy on our part. And if Russia is preparing or has prepared to defend herself, who can blame her? What did we do when the Russians had a missile in Cuba? We went nuts. Imagine what we would be doing if Russia had bases in Canada and Mexico.... America, it's hard to separate the BS from the truth, but we're getting a lot more biased so-called 'news' than truth. All this Russia hysteria and Putin bashing reminds me of Bush and his lies about Iraq's WMD's...and I've read Scott Ritter's book. He was head of the weapons inspections in Iraq...and he reported that there were no more WMD's there. And that was before we attacked. Forget Bush's "just go shopping" and start reading and researching. It's that important.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 3:11:49 AM

Brenda Schouten-Beckett

I totally agree with you. And everything David William Pear said as well. I am grateful for this article because I see the kind of "red panic" propaganda being pumped out to ignorant people here in the Netherlands also. Even people who saw fascism before their very eyes do not recognize it in America. From the article:


"Yes, if you are a U.S. patriot, without much sense of global history, or your own history as a militarized empire, or willfully ignore those aspects of international relations, then yes, Putin is certainly a "destabilizing leader". Against the U.S. New World Order as per Wolfowitz, Brzezinski, McCain, Bolton, Kaplan, Kagan et al, that is good news."

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 8:02:51 AM

Daniel Geery

Much needed article that I hope gets wide circulation.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 4:47:01 AM

George King

The US is approaching 20 Trillion in debt and instead of cutting the largest MIC budget it is being expanded as well as the US gifting to Israel of more aid (including MIC) than all other countries combined.

It is the US expanding its military budget and demanding austerity at home that is the missing truth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 5, 2017 at 6:11:00 AM

