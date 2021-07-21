Putin is de facto tsar of Russia: church may proclaim him son of god

Many of you probably remember that a couple of years ago people wondered whether Vladimir Putin will once again run for president. We didn't get a definite answer for quite some time. On 10 March 2020, the Russian State Duma passed constitutional amendments allowing Putin to run for a new term in 2024. Putin himself didn't rule out the possibility of remaining president after the end of his term - but only if others would support this move. 1



On 5 April 2021, Putin signed a law permitting him to run for two additional six-year terms, allowing him to remain in the position until 2036. 2 Putin will be 84 years old, and 32 of these years he will have spent as the president of Russia. 3



Some might say - at last, we can see the end of Putin's era. I see how people may believe this to be true, but the current rhetoric leads me to think that Putin may actually rule after his death, just like Lenin. They do have some similarities - both are of small stature, both don't have a lot of hair and both of them are extremely bloodthirsty. All Putin needs to do is to grow a goatee and a mustache. It's possible that in some drawer there are the blueprints of a new mausoleum, or at least plans to redesign the current one to be able to accommodate two people.



That was some dark humor, but it's time to get serious - why do I believe I'm right?

I will begin with a statement by Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin: "We must do everything to ensure he stays our president as long as possible. Under his rule, Russia will become even more powerful and people will live better - without strife or war. And even if some problems arise, just like we have now with the sanctions, we will deal with them much more effectively than we've ever could in our history." He added that he believes Putin possesses characteristics that rulers rarely possess - Putin is effective, strict and with an enormous capacity for work, as well as polite, considerate and humane. 4



Am I the only one who thinks that the statement mentions incompatible characteristics, for example, strict and considerate? Oh, and many people have truly experienced Putin's humaneness, for instance, Boris Nemtsov, Sergey Skripal, Aleksey Navalniy, etc. And let's not forget the Chechens, Georgians and Ukrainians.



Let's continue. The ch airman of the State Duma said loudly and clearly that Putin must rule for as long as possible, i.e. until he dies. This means that 2036 most likely won't be the end of Putin's era. It is possible that he will rule à la Soviet secretaries general - until the day state television broadcasts Swan Lake all day long.

If previously Putin was secretive when answering whether he will run for another presidential term, now he is very direct saying that the decision who will rule Russia is, as always, for the Russian people to make. 5 No one who has seen how polling stations in Russia operate has any doubts whether the Russian people would officially support Putin remaining in the post of president. 6

One thing is certain - Putin will remain in power for as long as he wishes to remain in power. This is indirectly confirmed by the fact that in reply to a journalist's question whether he expects protection from his successor, Putin said that he doesn't even think about that. 7 Why should he, if he intends to remain president until his last breath.



Volodin's statements prove that Putin is being worshiped while he is still alive. Soon enough, we'll see Putin's images on altars in Russian churches. The next step would be to restore tsardom in Russia. Who would be the first candidate - we already know. The DNA of this genius person would continue ruling Russia even when this person lies next to Lenin. However, there is a slight problem - Putin has been very busy in his deeds and misdeeds, and this means that it will be very difficult to choose his successor.