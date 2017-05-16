Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Protesters Take Net Neutrality Issue To FCC Chair's Home

By       Message Kevin Zeese     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 5/16/17

Author 690
Become a Fan
  (61 fans)


Net neutrality protesting outside of Ajit Pai's home
(Image by Anne Meador)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from popularresistance.org

Despite public opinion and the facts, he intends to serve the Telecom Industry. Pai is behaving like he is still Verizon's lawyer, not someone required to serve the public interest.

- Advertisement -

Arlington, VA -- Ajit Pai, the Chair of the FCC, is on a mission to destroy the Internet by reclassifying it so that it is no longer a common carrier where we all have equal access and repeal net neutrality rules so Comcast, Verizon and A&T can discriminate based on content.

Net neutrality protesting outside of Ajit Pai's home on May 14, 2017. By Anne Meador, DC Media Group.
Net neutrality protesting outside of Ajit Pai's home on May 14, 2017.
(Image by Anne Meador, DC Media Group.)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Net neutrality protesting outside of Ajit Pai's home on May 14, 2017. By Anne Meador, DC Media Group.

- Advertisement -

Net neutrality activists began a vigil at the FCC chairman's home in Arlington on Sunday, May 14 to protest. They will continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until the public meeting at the FCC on Thursday, May 18. Twenty people stood outside of his home holding signs urging "Save The Internet," "We Want Democracy Not Net Monopolies," "Ajit Pai Stop the Lies" "Protect the Internet" and "Equal Access for All."

The protest was supported by every neighbor who spoke to them, one even offered the use of their bathroom if net neutrality advocates needed it. Three of the participants were from the neighborhood and attended because the week before they found a door hanger describing Ajit Pai and the issue on their front door. The door hangers were placed on 200 doors in Pai's neighborhood so when the protest occurred,people would understand what was happening.

Some of Ajit Pai neighbors came out and joined the protest in his neighborhood. May 14, 2017. Photo by Eleanor Goldfield.
Some of Ajit Pai neighbors came out and joined the protest in his neighborhood. May 14, 2017
(Image by Eleanor Goldfield)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Some of Ajit Pai neighbors came out and joined the protest in his neighborhood. May 14, 2017. Photo by Eleanor Goldfield.

Pai has made it clear in public statements that he intends to repeal the Title II classification of the Internet as a common carrier. He also intends to repeal net neutrality rules that allow regulation so that there can be no discrimination in access to content on the Internet. The former Verizon lawyer is acting in the interests of his former employer and other big telecoms rather than in the public interest. He is announcing what looks like a sham public comment proceeding on May 18 since he has already announced his decision. It is going to take an overwhelming mobilization of people to prevent him from destroying Internet freedom.

CLICK HERE TO SEND HIM A DIRECT MESSAGE.

- Advertisement -

Lee Stewart protests outside Ajit Pai home on May 14, 2017. Photo by Eleanor Goldfield.
Lee Stewart protests outside Ajit Pai home on May 14, 2017.
(Image by Eleanor Goldfield)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Lee Stewart protests outside Ajit Pai home on May 14, 2017. Photo by Eleanor Goldfield.

The Internet has been a vibrant tool for innovation, creativity, free speech and independent media and an engine for the economy because there is equal access. Under Title II, as it is currently classified, the Internet is a common carrier like electricity coming to your home. Title II is also essential for putting in place net neutrality rules as the DC Court of Appeals ruled when Verizon sued the FCC in 2014. Net neutrality is the idea that access to the Internet should not be based on content. If the content is legal then it should be treated like all other content on the web. Preference cannot be given to sites whose content is approved by the Internet Service Providers, e.g. Comcast, Verizon and AT&T, and corporations and people cannot purchase better service than others. Equal access for all is the current rule and we must protect it.

Kevin Zeese protesting outside of Ajit Pai home on May 14, 2017. By Anne Meador of DC Media Group.
Kevin Zeese protesting outside of Ajit Pai home on May 14, 2017. .
(Image by Anne Meador of DC Media Group)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://www.ItsOurEconomy.us and http://www.ComeHomeAmerica.U
Kevin Zeese is co-chair of Come Home America, www.ComeHomeAmerica.US which seeks to end U.S. militarism and empire. He is also co-director of Its Our Economy, www.ItsOurEconomy.US which seeks to democratize the economy and give people greater (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why I Was Among Eight Health Care Advocates to Get Arrested in the Senate Yesterday

The Seeds of Rebellion Are Taking Root, and Protests Against Injustices Are Blooming Across the Country

BREAKING NEWS: BIG BREAKTHROUGHS FOR SINGLE PAYER HEALTH CARE

Ron Paul Press Conference Unifies Third Party and Independent Candidates Around Four Key Positions

Paperless Electronic Voting Machines Flipping Votes from Obama to McCain in West Virginia

Max Baucus Should Not Be Deciding Health Care for America

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

EyeOfTheStorm

Become a Fan
Author 70364
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 20, 2011), 14 fans, 4 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1828 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

I signed the petition, because I believe in net neutrality. But, there are larger issues, the primary one being net security.

This goes to the heart of the net, the user, who is almost entirely cut out of the equation, unless a scapegoat is needed. His opinion doesn't matter, his rights don't matter, and the internet is awash in corruption, which is set to extract every value the individual user may have to contribute. He is not compensated for his contributions.

The whole structure is upside down. Just like the rest of our system. It serves the owners only, the user is only 'used'.

That's the social aspect. The physical aspect is that these surveillance agencies are using the back doors (both hardware and software) to spy on us instead of doing their jobs protecting the country. The goal is the same, divide and conquer the individuals, then steal everything they have.

I'd be for nationalizing the internet if it were not for the fact that at this point the government is just as corrupt as private interests are. They are both corrupted by money.

Until we restore integrity, I believe it is all a lost cause. We may have to rebuild the internet from the chips out, to restore integrity, but I believe it would be worth it.

Corporations only think in terms of profit, so their goal is to co-opt government, which is supposed to look after the interests of the people, and to sustain life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

The way things are, and the way things are going, ain't nobody happy. We users will buy less and less of what you push more and more.

Who cares if the net is neutral in the end, what matters is who does it serve? Ultimately all value proceeds from the individual user, the content producer.

In the present world, all value goes to the corporation, and we users can only participate by buying shares. We create the value, we should be first in line to be compensated.

Were that to happen, and imagination were to become the currency of the new generation, then value would have infinite potential.

Submitted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 6:56:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 