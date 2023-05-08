 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Positive News   

Protect Yourself

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

full body armor
full body armor
(Image by Bolt of Blue from flickr)   Details   DMCA

When will we learn the lesson, you must always protect yourself. No one can protect you against the Constitution, nor should they. You are on your own. The law may step in if you suffer negative consequences, but it may turn out to be your own fault, wrong place, wrong time, wrong attitude, wrong background.

Goodness knows, every American citizen has a Constitutional right to bear arms. It is at the very heart of being American. And if a corporation can be regarded as a person, then each and every person should be able to be seen as a "well-regulated militia", appropriately armed to deal with any threat.

The requirement of all citizens must be to protect themselves against those who are simply carrying out their God-given Constitutional right to bear arms and to use them against any perceived threat.

Since this is the reality of the American social environment, we must accept it and respond appropriately. We must learn to fortify our public places, our businesses, our homes, our vehicles and ourselves. It is really a patriotic necessity. Everyone should have body armor, especially children--and probably a gun, or several.

Since our society is pretty much a free-fire zone it is incumbent upon us to protect ourselves, so we can all freely indulge in our Constitutional right to bear arms.

And the boost to our economy will be enormous. Not only will more guns be sold, but also new markets in developing and selling fortification materials and body armor. Why whole new markets will arise just for baby and toddler body armor alone.

This is not to mention the opportunity for new minority gun shops for every ethnic and racial group of citizens.

It will be a business bonanza!

Suit up for the American Future!

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2023
Is There an Adult in the Room? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/12/2023
The Coming of the Light (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 12/08/2022
View All 68 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2023
Balloon Buffoonery (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/28/2023
Is There an Adult in the Room? (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 02/12/2023
View All 31 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Three Bullets: Political Assassination in America

The Democratic Party at a Crossroads

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 1 fan, 74 articles, 142 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Finally, a solution to gun violence in America.

Submitted on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:05:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend